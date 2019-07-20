Zamfara Pilgrims Get Another 200 Riyals Discount On Hajj Fare

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON has announced a further reduction of 200 Riyals from 2019 Hajj fare for pilgrims of Zamfara state.

In a statement made available by the commission through the head of public affairs, Fatima Usara Sanda,the discount followed renegotiation with the state’s home/accommodation owner in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

The amount, an equivalent to N16, 492.08, has reduced the Zamfara state fares to N1, 467, 896.57 for 2019 Hajj.

NAHCON thanked the new government of Zamfara State under the leadership of Governor Mohammed Bello Mattawalle for the support and understanding exhibited in the course of further bargaining, saying the step had paved the way for the intending pilgrims in the state to save extra cash from the earlier announced cost.

The Commission also appreciated and congratulated the Zamfara State Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board for its efforts in mobilising intending pilgrims despite challenges experienced in the state and for the commendable arrangements already in place for the airlift of registered pilgrims to the holy land.

Further in the statement, it urged the pilgrims to contact the state’s Muslim pilgrims’ welfare board in order to secure release of the surplus amount and for those who have already departed for the pilgrimage, the Commission assures them that their reductions will be credited to them appropriately.