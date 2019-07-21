SPORTS
2020 Olympics: Coaches Association Advocates More International Exposure
President, Track and Field Coaches Association of Nigeria (TATCAN), Godwin Ogogo has called for more international training for Nigerian athletics coaches for the country to excel at international competitions.
Ogogo made the call on Saturday in Abuja at the end of the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) training course for 24 coaches at the Mashood Abiola National Stadium.
He told newsmen that good coaching and early preparations were imperative for Nigeria to return to the good old days of dominance in athletics in Africa.
“I think for us to return to the good old days when we dominated athletics on the continent, we need to focus on proper coaching and early preparations for competitions,” he said.
Ogogo maintained that exposure of coaches to modern coaching techniques was key to grooming athletes that could win medals for Nigeria at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and other athletics competition.
He explained that the just concluded IAAF Level 1 Athletics Coaches Education Certificate Course was organised to train the trainers in modern coaching techniques in line with international best practice.
“The IAAF coaching course (level 1) is a programme by the world athletics body to train coaches to be able to develop and produce athletes that will make impact in the world of athletics,” he said.
The IAAF coaching instructor said that the two weeks coaching course covered 22 events including sprints, middle and long distance races, throws, hurdles and jumps.
He expressed optimism that proper implementation of the coaching system across the country, would see Nigeria taking over athletics in Africa and the world at large.
The course held from July 8 to July 19 and participants were presented IAAF coaching certificates at the end of the training.
MOST READ
Brewing War Of Camps In Bayelsa PDP
OSA OKHOMINA examines the rising disenchantment within Governor Seriake Dickson’s political family ahead of the Bayelsa State governorship election Unlike...
Man Utd Reject Inter’s £54m Lukaku Bid
Manchester United have rejected a 60m euro (£53.9m) bid from Inter Milan for striker Romelu Lukaku. The bid falls well...
APC Chieftain Advocates Death Sentence For Kidnappers
A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) from Benue State, Mr Garus Gololo, has called on the National Assembly to...
Calls For National Security Summit Diversionary – Falana
Human rights and constitutional lawyer, Femi Falana, has described the call for national security summit by Senate President, Ahmed Lawan,...
Yobe Committed To Stay Polio Free – Buni
The governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has said that his administration is committed to strengthening primary healthcare and...
Be Good Ambassadors Of Nigeria, Muslim Cleric Tells Pilgrims
As annual hajj exercise commences, intending pilgrims to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, have been urged to be good ambassadors of the...
Gbajabiamila’s Election As Speaker, Welcome Devt – Abdullahi
The election of Femi Gbajabiamila as Speaker of the House of Representatives has been described as one of the best...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS17 hours ago
el-Rufai Swears-In Head Of Service, Chief Of Staff, Others
-
NEWS17 hours ago
UN Fears Safety Of Aid Workers As Terrorists Kill, Abduct 6
-
POLITICS16 hours ago
Party Registration Should Be Full Time Job For Another Body – INEC
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Edo, SON Partner To Check Sub-Standard Products, Sensitise Artisans
-
NEWS18 hours ago
AIDS: Society Advocates Compulsory HIV Test For Pregnant Women
-
OPINION6 hours ago
Presidential Election Petition Tribunal: The Chasing Shadow Moves Of Atiku Abubakar And PDP
-
COVER STORIES3 hours ago
Rights Commission Wades Into Sen Abbo’s Alleged Abduction Of Wife
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Police Identify Lagos Airport Intruder As Nigerien