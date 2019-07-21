NEWS
APC Chieftain Advocates Death Sentence For Kidnappers
A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) from Benue State, Mr Garus Gololo, has called on the National Assembly to enact death penalty on anybody who kidnaps another citizen to serve as a lesson to others.
Gololo made this call in Abuja yesterday while speaking with newsmen. He said that the latest kidnaping activities going on in the country should be loved at.
According to him, once one or two people are sentenced to death, either by hanging or firing squad, everybody would learn and peace would return to Nigeria.
He sympathised with former Nigeria star, Samson Siasia, over his mother that is still in the custody of her kidnappers, praying that God would touch them and she would be released.
The APC chieftain also condemned a statement from Bayelsa State elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, that herdsmen are the ones killing people and stealing people’s properties.
He said that he did not expect such utterances from an elder like him who is supposed to have sympathy for what is happening in the country.
“The elder statesman is the least person I expect would make a comment like that.
“Clark should instead sympathise with Nigeria on what is happening and advise for solutions, instead of coming out to castigate a group of people,” Gololo said.
The chieftain appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to look into the flooding situation in Bayelsa State. He asked that the president intervene because the state would soon be an APC state, adding that the party already has a senator from the state. He however advised that, should the president want to execute any project in the state, he should not go through Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) because according to him, the head of the commission is corrupt.
