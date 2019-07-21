Connect with us
Asia Trophy: Wolves Beat City In Bizarre Penalty Shootout

Published

34 mins ago

on

Wolves beat champions Manchester City to win the pre-season Premier League Asia Trophy following a bizarre penalty shootout in China.

Four of the first five penalties were saved or missed before keeper Rui Patricio denied City’s Lukas Nmecha to give Wolves a 3-2 shootout victory.

The game was level at 0-0 following 90 minutes of an intriguing match in which City dominated possession.

City’s Raheem Sterling had also missed a penalty in the first half.

The England winger had two other decent chances to score – Kevin de Bruyne’s wonderful curling cross was inches away from being poked in at the back post by Sterling before the 24-year-old scuffed a shot in the box.

Midfielder De Bruyne was excellent in the first half before he was replaced by Ilkay Gundogan, playing exquisite passes to Leroy Sane and Sterling, creating numerous chances for his team-mates.

Manager Pep Guardiola said the team had “missed him a lot” last season, during which De Bruyne suffered two significant knee injuries.

“We did incredibly well without him but we are stronger with him,” said Guardiola. “Hopefully he can reach his level. He is very positive in his mind. He made an incredible first half, really good.”

Wolves keeper Patricio needed stitches after denying Sterling when threaded in by De Bruyne and there was a lengthy stoppage in play.

It threatened to ruin the rhythm of City’s intensity but then Sane outpaced Adama Traore and the Wolves winger brought him down in the box for a penalty.

Sterling took responsibility for the spot-kick but hoofed it way over the bar, much to his own frustration.

