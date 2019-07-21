Avant Halogen Engage Youths On Employability, Multiple Skills

Nigeria’s leading talent risk and identity management solution company, Avant Halogen has reiterated its commitment to continue to inspire Nigeria’s teeming youths to be employable and fit for the global knowledge economy.

The company which recently hosted a free Career Fair attended by over two hundred job seeking Nigerian youths and employable graduates expressed hope that with such open career nurturing platform and learning session, Nigerian graduates will be able to learn important employability skills for career development.

In a key address, chief operating officer, Academy Halogen, Dr. Wale Adeagbo charged the participants on the importance of consistent trainings and development as keys to getting the job for the future. He said it was important for job seekers to indulge in critical thinking and market analysis before choosing career path owing to the disruptive innovations which are taking many people out of jobs.

Head of business, Avant Halogen, Chigbo Okeke, described the Career Fair as a platform to learn and opportunity for potential employees interface with representatives of the companies available for better job placement and career development.

“Avant Halogen is concerned about human capital development. We decided to engage the youths so that they can be ready for the future and contribute their quota to the development of the country and human race,” Okeke said.

Speaking on the theme of the workshop, “Ready for the Future,” founder, The Nehemiah Place, Niyi Aromolaran advised participants to imbibe social and business etiquettes as these would be essential to relationship building and management within and beyond their local environment.

Aromolaran advocated for mental, psychological and emotional alertness as basic requirements for securing job for the future stating that their physical strength will help their thinking capacity and elongates lifespan.