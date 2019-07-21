BUSINESS
Avant Halogen Engage Youths On Employability, Multiple Skills
Nigeria’s leading talent risk and identity management solution company, Avant Halogen has reiterated its commitment to continue to inspire Nigeria’s teeming youths to be employable and fit for the global knowledge economy.
The company which recently hosted a free Career Fair attended by over two hundred job seeking Nigerian youths and employable graduates expressed hope that with such open career nurturing platform and learning session, Nigerian graduates will be able to learn important employability skills for career development.
In a key address, chief operating officer, Academy Halogen, Dr. Wale Adeagbo charged the participants on the importance of consistent trainings and development as keys to getting the job for the future. He said it was important for job seekers to indulge in critical thinking and market analysis before choosing career path owing to the disruptive innovations which are taking many people out of jobs.
Head of business, Avant Halogen, Chigbo Okeke, described the Career Fair as a platform to learn and opportunity for potential employees interface with representatives of the companies available for better job placement and career development.
“Avant Halogen is concerned about human capital development. We decided to engage the youths so that they can be ready for the future and contribute their quota to the development of the country and human race,” Okeke said.
Speaking on the theme of the workshop, “Ready for the Future,” founder, The Nehemiah Place, Niyi Aromolaran advised participants to imbibe social and business etiquettes as these would be essential to relationship building and management within and beyond their local environment.
Aromolaran advocated for mental, psychological and emotional alertness as basic requirements for securing job for the future stating that their physical strength will help their thinking capacity and elongates lifespan.
MOST READ
NYSC Donates To IDPs In Katsina
Director General of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Brig Gen Shaibu Ibrahim, has donated food items and clothes to...
Group Commends Zamfara Govt For Reconciliation To End Killings
The National President of the Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria (KACRAN) Khalil Mohd Bello, has commended the governor...
Gombe Gov Warns Pilgrims Against Drugs, Prostitution
Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has warned the state’s pilgrims to stay off drugs, prostitution, money laundering and any...
Tribunal: I Am Ready To Lay Down My Life For Nigeria – Obi
The Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, Mr Peter Obi, has said that he...
SDP Deny Collapsing Party To Ruling PDP In Adamawa
The Adamawa chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has denied collapsing it party structure to the ruling PDP in...
Make Laws To Promote Peace, Good Governance – A /Ibom Speaker
The speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Aniekan Bassey, has charged lawmakers across Nigeria to ensure that...
FAAN Assures Travellers Of Adequate Security At Airports
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has assured travellers and airport users that new measures are already being put...
MOST POPULAR
-
COLUMNS22 hours ago
Who Is After Pastor Fatoyinbo?
-
SPORTS23 hours ago
I Never Wanted To Fight Ruiz — Joshua
-
OPINION23 hours ago
What Are Obaseki’s Sins?
-
INTERVIEWS22 hours ago
Customers Are Everything – Yahanasu
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
Edo: APC Shouldn’t Push Obaseki Out – Idahosa
-
NEWS14 hours ago
el-Rufai Swears-In Head Of Service, Chief Of Staff, Others
-
HEALTH23 hours ago
Natural Treatment For Fibroids
-
SPORTS22 hours ago
FIFA Tips Nigeria To Host 2020 U-20 World Cup