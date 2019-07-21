Connect with us
Advertise With Us

BUSINESS

Avant Halogen Engage Youths On Employability, Multiple Skills

Published

3 hours ago

on

Nigeria’s leading talent risk and identity management solution company, Avant Halogen has reiterated its commitment to continue to inspire Nigeria’s teeming youths to be employable and fit for the global knowledge economy.

The company which recently hosted a free Career Fair attended by over two hundred job seeking Nigerian youths and employable graduates expressed hope that with such open career nurturing platform and learning session, Nigerian graduates will be able to learn important employability skills for career development.

In a key address, chief operating officer, Academy Halogen, Dr. Wale Adeagbo charged the participants on the importance of consistent trainings and development as keys to getting the job for the future. He said it was important for job seekers to indulge in critical thinking and market analysis before choosing career path owing to the disruptive innovations which are taking many people out of jobs.

Head of business, Avant Halogen, Chigbo Okeke, described the Career Fair as a platform to learn and opportunity for potential employees interface with representatives of the companies available for better job placement and career development.

“Avant Halogen is concerned about human capital development. We decided to engage the youths so that they can be ready for the future and contribute their quota to the development of the country and human race,” Okeke said.

Speaking on the theme of the workshop, “Ready for the Future,” founder, The Nehemiah Place, Niyi Aromolaran advised participants to imbibe social and business etiquettes as these would be essential to relationship building and management within and beyond their local environment.

Aromolaran advocated for mental, psychological and emotional alertness as basic requirements for securing job for the future stating that their physical strength will help their thinking capacity and elongates lifespan.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS3 mins ago

NYSC Donates To IDPs In Katsina

Director General of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Brig Gen Shaibu Ibrahim, has donated food items and clothes to...
NEWS3 mins ago

Group Commends Zamfara Govt For Reconciliation To End Killings

The National President of the Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria (KACRAN) Khalil Mohd Bello, has commended the governor...
NEWS3 mins ago

Gombe Gov Warns Pilgrims Against Drugs, Prostitution

Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has warned the state’s pilgrims to stay off drugs, prostitution, money laundering and any...
NEWS6 mins ago

Tribunal: I Am Ready To Lay Down My Life For Nigeria – Obi

The Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, Mr Peter Obi, has said that he...
NEWS9 mins ago

SDP Deny Collapsing Party To Ruling PDP In Adamawa

The Adamawa chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has denied collapsing it party structure to the ruling PDP in...
NEWS9 mins ago

Make Laws To Promote Peace, Good Governance – A /Ibom Speaker

The speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Aniekan Bassey, has charged lawmakers across Nigeria to ensure that...
NEWS10 mins ago

FAAN Assures Travellers Of Adequate Security At Airports

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has assured travellers and airport users that new measures are already being put...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: