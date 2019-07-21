Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Be Good Ambassadors Of Nigeria, Muslim Cleric Tells Pilgrims

Published

3 hours ago

on

As annual hajj exercise commences, intending pilgrims to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, have been urged to be good ambassadors of the country by shunning acts capable of tarnishing the image of the country.

Some Islamic clerics have cautioned Nigerian Muslim pilgrims against those things that could tarnish the image of the nation.

The Chief Imam of Ikare Land, Sheik Abbas Abubakar, who doubles as the chairman, League of Imams and Algae in Akoko Land, made the call during an interactive session with newsmen at Ekan Ikare Akoko, Ondo state.

He noted that the title of Alhaji and Alhaja was not the end of the exercise, but the fear of Allah, saying that changing from bad habit to good habit and rendering assistance to the needy, were parts of the ingredients for making a good Muslim.

Another scholar, Shiek Olodeke Imam Bello, expressed his concern on people with bad intentions of going to Hajj.

He warned them against carrying drugs and even kolanut, because Saudi authorities are not prepared to spare anybody caught with drugs.

The annual exercise, according to him, should not be seen as a jamboree or mere excursion, but a holy journey that will spiritually transform the participants.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

FEATURES38 mins ago

Brewing War Of Camps In Bayelsa PDP

OSA OKHOMINA examines the rising disenchantment within Governor Seriake Dickson’s political family ahead of the Bayelsa State governorship election Unlike...
NEWS46 mins ago

Man Utd Reject Inter’s £54m Lukaku Bid

Manchester United have rejected a 60m euro (£53.9m) bid from Inter Milan for striker Romelu Lukaku. The bid falls well...
NEWS3 hours ago

APC Chieftain Advocates Death Sentence For Kidnappers

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) from Benue State, Mr Garus Gololo, has called on the National Assembly to...
NEWS3 hours ago

Calls For National Security Summit Diversionary – Falana

Human rights and constitutional lawyer, Femi Falana, has described the call for national security summit by Senate President, Ahmed Lawan,...
NEWS3 hours ago

Yobe Committed To Stay Polio Free – Buni

The governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has said that his administration is committed to strengthening primary healthcare and...
NEWS3 hours ago

Be Good Ambassadors Of Nigeria, Muslim Cleric Tells Pilgrims

As annual hajj exercise commences, intending pilgrims to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, have been urged to be good ambassadors of the...
NEWS3 hours ago

Gbajabiamila’s Election As Speaker, Welcome Devt – Abdullahi

The election of Femi Gbajabiamila as Speaker of the House of Representatives has been described as one of the best...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: