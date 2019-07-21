Be Good Ambassadors Of Nigeria, Muslim Cleric Tells Pilgrims

As annual hajj exercise commences, intending pilgrims to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, have been urged to be good ambassadors of the country by shunning acts capable of tarnishing the image of the country.

Some Islamic clerics have cautioned Nigerian Muslim pilgrims against those things that could tarnish the image of the nation.

The Chief Imam of Ikare Land, Sheik Abbas Abubakar, who doubles as the chairman, League of Imams and Algae in Akoko Land, made the call during an interactive session with newsmen at Ekan Ikare Akoko, Ondo state.

He noted that the title of Alhaji and Alhaja was not the end of the exercise, but the fear of Allah, saying that changing from bad habit to good habit and rendering assistance to the needy, were parts of the ingredients for making a good Muslim.

Another scholar, Shiek Olodeke Imam Bello, expressed his concern on people with bad intentions of going to Hajj.

He warned them against carrying drugs and even kolanut, because Saudi authorities are not prepared to spare anybody caught with drugs.

The annual exercise, according to him, should not be seen as a jamboree or mere excursion, but a holy journey that will spiritually transform the participants.