Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Confab Report: GEJ Has No Moral Right To Canvass Implementation

Published

5 hours ago

on

A civil society group, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC has taken a swipe on the former president, Good luck Jonathan for calling for the implementation of the 2014 national constitutional Political reform.

The group said it was hypocritical for Jonathan to turn around and ask for the implementation of the report when he had the opportunity and failed to implement it, insisting that he lacks the moral right to canvas for such.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal Ibrahim Rasfajani lamented the ln ability of previous governments to implement past reports of constitutional conference, adding that there are lots of information to address the country problems.

Rasfajani who argued that there was no need of convoking another national conference to discuss the problems of the country, blamed the political elites for the county’s woes.

He said” we have several national conference, it’s just that, there is no political will to implement the reports. We have a lot of reports and information on how to resolve some of the problems, what we lack is the political will. Jonathan, asking for implementation of the 2014 report, he himself is a conflict of that.

”  I was a member of the confab ,we produced a good report in three phases ,one the executive power that borders on policy issue, two ,for the National Assembly to legislate on some issues and three , constitutional amendment,  and we gave it to Jonathan and he dumped it, now he is taking implementation, as far as I am concerned, he has no moral ground to talk of implementation. He has the right and power to implement it and nobody will question him. It was an opportunity we lost in Jonathan, every report was debated and agreed on the report”

 

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

BUSINESS5 mins ago

Microfinance Banks Kick Against New Minimum Capital

  The National Association of Microfinance Banks (NAMB) has kicked against the new minimum paid-up capital requirement by the Central...
COVER STORIES7 mins ago

‘Nigeria Loses $25bn To Illegal Oil Bunkering Annually’

Nigeria is currently losing $25 billion annually to illegal oil bunkering and insecurity on the nation’s waterways. This was disclosed...
NEWS4 hours ago

Assent To Forensic Investigators Bill, Reps Task PMB

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Uzoma Nkem-Abonta has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Chartered Institute...
POLITICS5 hours ago

I Am Not Bitter Over My Brother’s Loss At Supreme Court, Says Adeleke

The President and founder of Adeleke University, Ede, Dr. Deji Adeleke has said that he was not embittered by the...
NEWS5 hours ago

Edojobs, Mainone Partner On Data Science, AI Training For 100 Edo Youths

The Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs) has partnered with MainOne, West Africa’s leading connectivity and data center provider, to...
Peoples Democratic Party PDP logo Peoples Democratic Party PDP logo
NEWS5 hours ago

PDP Raises Alarm Over Alleged Missing $1bn ECA Security Fund

***Demands Immediate Public Explanation From PMB The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as shocking the confession by the National...
NEWS5 hours ago

Rivers Govt Moves To Eliminate Sea Piracy

The Rivers State government has declared that it is taking necessary steps towards eliminating sea piracy and other terror attacks...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: