Criminals Exploiting Nigeria’s Ethnic Division – ACF

The apex northern socio-cultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), yesterday pointed out that criminal elements are profiting from the ethnic division in the country.

According to ACF, Nigerians must come together and ensure that the country is rid off of such persons.

The socio-cultural group also called on the intelligence community to fish out bad eggs irrespective of religion, tribe or region.

LEADERSHIP Sunday reports that anytime a crime is committed in any part of the country, the first and usual thing some Nigerians do is to give it an ethnic coloration, an attitude that plays into the hands of the criminals who explore such avenues to rein terror on defenceless Nigerians.

A few days ago, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, sensing the mood of the country, wrote another letter to President Muhammadu Buhari on the general insecurity in the country, where he lamented that bandits and kidnappers were holding Nigeria by the jugular.

But many have warned against ethnicising crimes in the country, calling on the security agencies to be alive to their responsibilities and not treat criminals with levity because they come from a particular tribe or region.

But ACF has said that as long as ethnic and religious coloration is given to crime, Nigerians would continue to suffer setbacks.

In an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP Sunday, ACF national secretary, Anthony Sani, said that there should be a national narration against criminal acts instead of ethnic and religious coloration to criminal actions.

“As long as Nigerians give ethnic or religious coloration to purely criminal acts, criminals would hide under ethnic or religious platforms and perpetrate crimes,” he said.

The elder statesman noted that there might be sympathy for the criminals if their actions are robed ethnic or religious garbs, which could make prosecuting them difficult.

“Knowing it is impossible to prosecute religion or ethnicity, the criminals are now hiding under that. This is because there are criminal elements in every ethnicity and in each faith.

“What to do is for the intelligence community to help identify the criminals and for the security agencies and judiciary to treat them as such.

“Towards that end, there should be national narration by most Nigerians against criminals acts instead of ethnic and religious coloration to criminal actions. That way, there would be stigmatisation of crimes, instead of some ethnicity or of faith,” Sani added.

Relocation Of Herders: Northern Youths Carpet Miyetti Allah, Back Northern Elders

Northern Youths, under the aegis of Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG),have criticised Miyetti Allah over its response to Northern Elders Forum’s (NEF) call that Fulani herders living in the South should return to the North if their lives and property cannot not be guaranteed by Southern governors and leaders.

The group, in a statement by its spokesman, Abdullaziz Suleiman, and made available to LEADERSHIP Sunday, said it was compelled to respond to the reported rude remarks against respected elders of the northern region and, in particular, Professor Ango Abdullahi.

The statement reads in part, “We are thus compelled for the reason that these two individuals claiming to be speaking for the Miyetti Allah and a certain Gan group were complicitly silent when certain people accused the those they profess to be speaking for were accused of being part of a scheme to Islamise and Fulanise Nigeria.

“It is astonishing that these individuals were perhaps busy enjoying the proceeds made from soliciting funds in the name of the suffering Fulani as not to have noticed the threat by Gani Adams to mobilise two million hunters to forcefully chase the Fulani out of the South West.

“The individuals were so busy seeking patronage from government houses as not to notice the publicised decisions of the South East governors to curtail the movement of the Fulani and their cattle in South East states.

“They were comfortable with their families fortified in buildings in the cities as not to notice the threat to the pastoral communities in the South who were extrajudicially accused of killing the daughter of the Afenifere leader Fasoranti, with threats of retaliation by southern leaders.

“These individuals, who find it convenient to be rude to elders of the North for merely expressing concern for the safety of the pastoralists outside the North in the face of these latent threats, were deaf dumb and blind throughout the time the revered personalities of Sheikh Usman Danfodio, the Sardauna of Sokoto and every northern symbol of respect were falsely implicated in being architects of a plan to Islamise and Fulanise Nigeria allegedly pursuit by the government you incidentally pretend to be protecting.

“One cannot fail to recall the noble role played by the northern elders in ensuring the safeguard of the Fulani when they were unduly subjected to mass attacks in Taraba, Benue, Adamawa and other states at a time when the two groups said to be represented by these two individuals were safely sealing deals with the aggressors and their sponsors.

“It is also questionable that these people who say they talk for Miyetti Allah and the Gan group would only speak against concerns shown by elders while all along appearing to be asleep when several leaders of the South were advocating for the Fulani to be declared as terrorists without distinction between those that commit offences and those that don’t.

“Ironically too, one of these two men who had the effrontery to attribute partisanship to our bold and necessary step and the noble patriotic move of the northern elders was among those who publicly declared support for the PDP and the then President Jonathan in 2015 when the elders they now insult and our groups sacrificed everything to ensure a return of power to the North in the hope for a better deal for the region, which unfortunately is not forthcoming.”

The group said that while “awakening these individuals to the futility of continuing in the dream that any northerner requires their clearance to speak, we advise them, when they eventually get round to taking the legal action they threatened, to remember to join the millions of northerners who refuse to be comfortable with the disparaging of the region’s founding fathers, the region’s values, culture and traditions.”

The statement continued, “They should also join in the suit, the millions who impliedly and expressly are not willing to accept the profiling, labeling and targeting of one ethnic and religious group or the other for whatever reason or justification.”

Suleiman added that the group stood solidly behind Ango Abdullahi and the Northern Elders Forum in the protection of the interest of northern Nigeria and its people from any form of humiliation from any quarter.

But the Fulani Socio- cultural group, Miyetti Allah Kauta Hore, has asked all its members not to leave the Southern part of the country, adding that there is no security threat in the region.

According to the group, the Northern Elders Forum did not consult them before asking cattle rearers to leave the southern part of the country, adding that there was no cogent security report that will warrant them leaving.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Sunday last night, national secretary of the group, Engr Sale Alhasan, said cattle rearing is not ‘Okada business’ that one can just wake up and start leaving where he has been doing his business.

“It’s unwarranted. We have not received any security threat that will warrant our people leaving the South.

“We will hold the governors of Nigeria responsible if anything happens to our members in any part of the country, not only in the South East, South -South, South West, but including the Northern states, “ Alhasan said.

PMB Vows New Security Measures Against Bandits

President Muhammadu Buhari has strongly condemned the killing of 37 innocent people by bandits in the Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Commiserating with the victims of the unfortunate attacks and the government and people of Sokoto State, the President vowed to respond fiercely against “these brutal and remorseless enemies of humanity.”

“This frequent and large scale killings of poor villagers by gangs of mass murderers must be met with the fiercest force the government can mobilise,” Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, quoted the President as saying.

The presidential spokesman announced that troops had been deployed to the affected areas along with the aerial security measures put in place.

The Police commissioner and the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, have since visited the affected local government area, Goronyo, according to Shehu.

“The Presidency is consulting with states racked by this tit-for-tat violent attacks with a view to complementing the security measures being put in place by getting the communities to dialogue with one another.

‘‘The results we are getting from Zamfara State, where this sort of engagement is ongoing at the instance of the local authorities working with the police and other security agencies, are very encouraging.

‘‘Other states in the federation where there are similar security challenges are encouraged to emulate Zamfara in the hope that the solution to the problems will be found,” the spokesman said, even as he added that the Buhari Administration will continue to encourage dialogue and disarmament of communities and bandits.