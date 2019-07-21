Digital Transformation Will Help Africa Compete Successfully – Yehia

In this interview with Walid Yehia, Director, Middle East, Turkey and Africa, Dell Technologies, he talks about what Nigeria and other African countries need to wdo in the areas of regulation, policy, business and education to create next generation workforce to compete successfully in a digital era. DUSTAN AGHEDO brings the excerpts

Looking at the recent digital transformation index, how can the African market accelerate transformation?

Africa is a very progressive continent that is undergoing significant transformation enabled by technology. However, what we need more of is education and awareness of the role that technology can play in driving socio-economic growth. On the index, you will see that African countries are ranked higher than the more developed countries when it comes to digital transformation, and according to the World Bank, digital transformation in general will help Africa close the gap when it comes to being ready to successfully compete in a digital era. What we need to do on the ground is to focus on developing and deploying a comprehensive strategy around digital transformation readiness.

What is good about this is that every time we meet with customers in Africa, we notice that they have very progressive ideas, just as they are very ambitious. But when we bring those silos together and put them under a comprehensive strategy and execution plan, that’s when we start seeing the benefits. And what I mean by comprehensive strategy and execution, for example, the skill sets in the education sector and universities; we need to graduate ready employees and future entrepreneurs with the right skills.

You also need to look into the technology that you would need. More importantly the business processes and the regulatory landscape. There are legislations required to allow economic transformation to rise, policy on data privacy and security, etc. that will accelerate this transformation. The difference between those who are scoring high on the index and those who are on the medium level of the index is not the ideas in the regions, it is the strategy and related regulatory policies.

One other area that is key to accelerating transformation in the region is through telecommunications infrastructure. We are helping most of the local telecommunications operators to improve and modernize their infrastructure to be able to provide world class services to improve the overall index of the region.

What are Dell technologies doing to help harness AI, IT and Machine learning?

Cognitive technologies are the fastest growing segment in modern computing and at Dell Technologies, we use the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver new insights, drive operational efficiencies, modernize infrastructure, transform decision making and help customers grow their business. We have several types of projects that help improve the purpose of the AI algorithms on platforms. We also provide platforms where you can run your AI software algorithm on top in a way that allows people to quickly develop their own applications.

So, we help to accelerate application development, leveraging the technology of AI to aid business transformation. We also work with lots of active start-ups to come up with ideas; we incubate the start-ups to help them progress and we work on specific projects where there is a direct impact and innovative ideas on the human life. And, these are all available to the African market.

Dell Technologies can meet customers no matter where they are in their AI journey. With an unrivaled portfolio of modern infrastructure and AI-enabled IT solutions, including dedicated AI consulting services, our solutions allow organizations to start small and grow as per their AI use cases, expertise and business goals.

One more aspect of AI that is very critical is that by itself, AI is not enough without the richness and the depth of the data and as a company we help organizations unlock the value of their data so they can seamlessly integrate robust modern technologies to drive better, faster and deeper insights that enable them to drive operational efficiencies and transform decision making. So, this is also under the category of AI.

With data becoming a challenge, how are you helping to solve the issue of data security?

Dell Technologies’ ecosystem of capabilities is providing a pathway to security transformation for next generation applications and multi-cloud platforms and it has two security companies that are currently working on innovating in the security space. We have SecureWorks and RSA. One company focuses on innovating the technology relating to security and another company is for consulting and services.

For example, with regard to the management of security, we have our own security analysts who are continuously monitoring trends and developments in the market and notifying our customers ahead of time. We focus on preventive security and not reactive security. We are warning our customers about those threats that will happen in the market, before they get it, by which it will reduce significantly the risk they are exposed to.

We are always releasing and testing our platforms and technologies against security risks and there are high standard security applications that are being applied on our technologies as well. With end-to-end capabilities and broad domain expertise, we give our customers the power and confidence to use emerging technologies to drive innovation and business growth without having to worry about security risks.

How will 5G technology drive digital transformation in business?

5G technology is set to accelerate business transformation in ways we’ve never seen before. It is about speed and digital transformation that comes with the fastest delivery of products and services to enhance business performance and returns on investment. However, for this to work effectively, organizations need a robust network and this is where we come in. 5G will generate huge volumes of data and several other new requirements – bandwidth, capacity, storage etc. which means companies will need to redesign and have end-to-end network architecture.

This is why we are working closely with our Telco customers to define the underlying infrastructure technology that will power 5G. The main thing, we are doing is helping our telco customer to transform their IT from the edge to the core to cloud – enabling them to compete and take advantage of technologies such as 5G, in a very cost effective way, and a model that allows integration.