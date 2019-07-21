Don’t Use Unchecked Social Media Content, NBC Warns

The director general of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) Isaq Kawu, has lamented the broadcast of unmediated social media content by broadcast outfits in the country, urging them to refrain from it.

He said this scenario was responsible for last month’s withdrawal of DAAR Communications Limited group licenses.

The NBC boss stated this at the 6th Edition of the NBC/Yemi Sonde biennial Broadcast Media Stakeholders’ Forum, held at the Alumni Hall, University of Ibadan.

The theme for this years’ edition was ‘Social Media Evolution & Conventional Broadcasting, The Nigeria Perspective.’

Kawu, who decried the negative impact of social media on information management, said there is a challenge on how to creatively balance the dialectical interface between social media and the conventional, mediated and professionally engaged conventional world of Nigerian Broadcasting.

He said: “The unmediated use of stories from social media platforms, was one of the issues that led the commission to withdraw the network licenses of the DAAR Communications Limited group last month.”

The DG added: “In recent times, the cry of ‘fake news’ has become commonplace and societal confidence, in even traditional media outlets, has been significantly eroded. Unfortunately, false, misleading, or confusing online content, find their way onto conventional broadcasting platforms as we pointed out at the NBC, in the recent controversy with one of our major licensees. I believe that this stakeholders’ forum offers a very unique opportunity to exhaustively discuss this challenging social phenomenon. The truth is that we cannot ignore social media, nor underrate its impact on the conventional practice of broadcasting.”