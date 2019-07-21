Edojobs, Mainone Partner On Data Science, AI Training For 100 Edo Youths

The Edo State Skills Development Agency (EdoJobs) has partnered with MainOne, West Africa’s leading connectivity and data center provider, to train 100 Edo youths on data science and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Skills Development and Job Creation, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, disclosed this in a chat with journalists, noting that EdoJobs is partnering with MainOne to deepen the connectivity company’s footprints in the state and also provide an opportunity for youths to gain in-demand skills.

She said the training would hold at the Edo Innovation Hub, from August 5 to 30, and would train participating youths on how to apply Artificial Intelligence and Data Science in solving real-world problems.

According to her, “One of the major trainings that takes place at the Hub is the Data Science and AI training. We have had a number of partners on the training for a while, but now we have MainOne, which is committing to train about 100 youths in the state.

“It would interest you to know that MainOne and Facebook are laying fibre optics cables in Benin City and are well-positioned to provide infrastructure to stimulate the state’s burgeoning technology scene. This, we believe, is another contribution to the technology ecosystem in the state.”

She added that the state government is deepening relations with its partners in the tech ecosystem to ensure sustenance of a vibrant technology scene in the state, with the training and support services for youths interested in building careers in technology.

She added, “It is a known fact that Nigeria’s tech scene has been attracting a great deal of foreign capital in recent times. We want to position our youths to be able to create bespoke solutions that would be eligible for such Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).”