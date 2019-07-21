ENYO Gives Free Petrol To Kano State Indigenes

Enyo Retail and Supply, a customer focused, technology driven fuels retailing company in conjunction with Wazobia FM has rewarded the indigenes of Kano for the patronage with free petrol.

The Wazobia Fuel My moto activation is an ongoing customer reward activation which holds at Enyo service stations. This initiative aims to give out Enyo customers and listeners of Wazobia FM free fuel at a predetermined Enyo stations at a given day and at a given time.

A recent activation held at two Enyo Service stations in Kano (Sharada and Eastern Bypass) and energized over 1,200 vehicles for free. Free drinks, foods and branded gifts were distributed to the participants of the activation. It was a day filed with some much support and love from the indigenes of Kano.

Some of the stations On Air-Personalities were present at the locations lending a hand and making themselves available to help. Tin tomato and Ajebo’ from Wazobia FM were present at both locations to engage with the customers on the day.

During the activations, some customers experienced Enyo Retail’s signature vehicle diagnostics and maintenance service known as Vehicon which is fully equipped with state-of-the-art equipment to carry out varying arrays of car maintenance services for vehicles of almost all ages and types.

Commenting on this, Territory Lead North/East ENYO, Othman Abdulrasheed stated that “If people believe they share values with a company, they will stay loyal to the brand.” Which is what we want at ENYO”

Corporate communications lead, Enyo Retail and Supply, Miss Arinola Shobande, stated, “Our customers make us a brand and we are always looking out for exciting ways to reward them. This event and activation gives us the opportunity to engage with customers whilst including additional incentives.”