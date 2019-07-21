BUSINESS
ENYO Gives Free Petrol To Kano State Indigenes
Enyo Retail and Supply, a customer focused, technology driven fuels retailing company in conjunction with Wazobia FM has rewarded the indigenes of Kano for the patronage with free petrol.
The Wazobia Fuel My moto activation is an ongoing customer reward activation which holds at Enyo service stations. This initiative aims to give out Enyo customers and listeners of Wazobia FM free fuel at a predetermined Enyo stations at a given day and at a given time.
A recent activation held at two Enyo Service stations in Kano (Sharada and Eastern Bypass) and energized over 1,200 vehicles for free. Free drinks, foods and branded gifts were distributed to the participants of the activation. It was a day filed with some much support and love from the indigenes of Kano.
Some of the stations On Air-Personalities were present at the locations lending a hand and making themselves available to help. Tin tomato and Ajebo’ from Wazobia FM were present at both locations to engage with the customers on the day.
During the activations, some customers experienced Enyo Retail’s signature vehicle diagnostics and maintenance service known as Vehicon which is fully equipped with state-of-the-art equipment to carry out varying arrays of car maintenance services for vehicles of almost all ages and types.
Commenting on this, Territory Lead North/East ENYO, Othman Abdulrasheed stated that “If people believe they share values with a company, they will stay loyal to the brand.” Which is what we want at ENYO”
Corporate communications lead, Enyo Retail and Supply, Miss Arinola Shobande, stated, “Our customers make us a brand and we are always looking out for exciting ways to reward them. This event and activation gives us the opportunity to engage with customers whilst including additional incentives.”
MOST READ
NYSC Donates To IDPs In Katsina
Director General of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Brig Gen Shaibu Ibrahim, has donated food items and clothes to...
Group Commends Zamfara Govt For Reconciliation To End Killings
The National President of the Kulen Allah Cattle Rearers Association of Nigeria (KACRAN) Khalil Mohd Bello, has commended the governor...
Gombe Gov Warns Pilgrims Against Drugs, Prostitution
Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has warned the state’s pilgrims to stay off drugs, prostitution, money laundering and any...
Tribunal: I Am Ready To Lay Down My Life For Nigeria – Obi
The Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, Mr Peter Obi, has said that he...
SDP Deny Collapsing Party To Ruling PDP In Adamawa
The Adamawa chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has denied collapsing it party structure to the ruling PDP in...
Make Laws To Promote Peace, Good Governance – A /Ibom Speaker
The speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Aniekan Bassey, has charged lawmakers across Nigeria to ensure that...
FAAN Assures Travellers Of Adequate Security At Airports
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has assured travellers and airport users that new measures are already being put...
MOST POPULAR
-
COLUMNS22 hours ago
Who Is After Pastor Fatoyinbo?
-
SPORTS23 hours ago
I Never Wanted To Fight Ruiz — Joshua
-
OPINION23 hours ago
What Are Obaseki’s Sins?
-
INTERVIEWS22 hours ago
Customers Are Everything – Yahanasu
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
Edo: APC Shouldn’t Push Obaseki Out – Idahosa
-
NEWS14 hours ago
el-Rufai Swears-In Head Of Service, Chief Of Staff, Others
-
HEALTH23 hours ago
Natural Treatment For Fibroids
-
SPORTS22 hours ago
FIFA Tips Nigeria To Host 2020 U-20 World Cup