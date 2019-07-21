COVER STORIES
Fatoyinbo: Police Invite Dakolo Over Rape Allegation
The Nigeria Police Force has invited popular musician, Timi Dakolo for questioning for alleged criminal conspiracy, falsehood, mischief and threat to life.
According to a letter personally signed by the head of IGP Special Tactical Squad, DCP Yusuf Kolo, Dakolo’s invitation was because his name was mentioned in the allegations above.
Dakolo is expected to appear before the DSP Ibrahim Agu for interview on July, 23, 2019 at 10am.
It would be recalled that earlier yesterday, Dakolo had raised the alarm through his social media handle that strange men with guns were at his house.
He further confirmed that they were police officers sent to deliver a letter of ‘invitation for questioning’ to him and his wife, Busola over the rape allegations she levelled against COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo.
According to him, “sending a bus load of armed policemen and shady men lying in wait to intimidate my wife and children today, forcing their way into my home? Is that how the REAL police deliver a letter? This is the best you can do? This is why all the hurting women and families haven’t come against you?”.
While the phone numbers of ASP Ibrahim Agu was unavailable as at press time, the officers came in a van with number plate BR932KSF.
Busola Dakolo had alleged that Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion raped her as a teenager in his church in Ilorin.
