NEWS
Gombe Gov Warns Pilgrims Against Drugs, Prostitution
Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has warned the state’s pilgrims to stay off drugs, prostitution, money laundering and any other vices capable of tarnishing the image of the state and the country at large.
The governor gave the warning during a farewell ceremony of 1,460 men and women for 2019 pilgrimage to the holy land held at the state Muslims Pilgrimage Board.
Yahaya said: “I enjoin you to perform this year’s hajj with every sense of righteousness, humility and decency. I am delighted to note that a total of 1,460 are expected to perform the exercise, which is a departure from last year’s 1,200.
“Over the years, pilgrims from Gombe State have been commended for their self-discipline and perseverance. This has earned the state a good reputation around the world. You must strive to sustain this record by staying away from anything that will dent the image of the state and the country. Stay clear of drug trafficking which attracts death penalty, avoid money laundering, prostitution, running away and foul language.”
The Emir of Gombe, HRH Abubakar, who doubles as the AlmirulHajj, also counselled the pilgrims to be good ambassadors of the state.
“Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam, we employ the participants from Gombe to obey the rules and regulations of the holy land to bring honour to our state and country. I want to extend our gratitude to Governor Yahaya for supporting this year’s participants,” the emir said.
Executive secretary of Gombe Pilgrimage Board, Alh Saadu Hassan Adamu, also expressed gratitude to Governor Yahaya for the opportunity given him to serve on the board.
He said a lot had been done towards the preparation of this year’s pilgrimage, adding: “as we speak, we have secured visa for 1,250 pilgrims. Tomorrow, we will commence the airlift of 560 pilgrims.”
Once we finish with this batch, our next flight will be in another five days.”
