Governor Bello Gives Hope, Commissions Igala Unity House

The Igala Unity House, the symbol of the Igala people’s oneness has been commissioned by Kogi state Governor Yahaya Bello. SAM EGWU reports

The recently inaugurated Igala Unity House in Anyigba, Dekina local government area of Kogi state, received tremendous support from the government of Kogi State under Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello who brings to bear on his passion for the people.

The voices of people who had come to Anyigba to witness the legacy of Igala Unity, could be heard from a distance as far as Egume. The atmosphere was filled with joy and hullabaloo, as the age long symbol of Igala unity was witnessing a commissioning by no other person but the number one citizen of the state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

While it did not occur to the elites of Igala extraction to complete the project for the greater glory of the land, the governor, a non Igala completed the project in record time.

With expression of passion and a clear dicstintion that honour should be given to whom honour is due, more and more people streamed into the venue from different directions of Igala Kingdom to take part in the historic event of the commissioning of the Unity House.

There were cheers and loud shouts of approval as the Governor of the state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, led other dignitaries to Anyigba to commission the unity house.

Some of the prominent members of the rank and file of the party also trickled in. The Senator representing the East seantorial district, House of representative members, house of Assembly members were there to add glamour and respect to the project which would bring all Igalas together.

The unity house in Anyigba, the symbol of Igalas oneness was said to have been left unattended to as a result arising from differences of the people of Kogi east ethnic divide, was actually built, a milestone to be accepted by the people who were once together as one but now divided.

Governor Bello did not stop at completing and comissionig the unity house at Anyigba, he also flagged off the construction of Dekina township road as well as the rehabilitation of Anyigba township road.

Before now, Ibana-Okpo-Ikeje-Ogugu-Ette road was a galloping road but it has been built with asphalt overlay to give the communities a sense of belonging. It has also given the governor a credit well deserved.

The Ibana-Okpo-Ikeje-Ogugu-Ette, is another road in the heart of Igala nation which has been abandoned even when Igala sons were governors of Kogi State.

Other roads embarked upon by Bello government in Igala land are Ankpa township road (completed), Anyigva township road and Dekina.

The Akagidigbo road project through Umomi- Ugwolawo- Ajaka to Idah in Igalaland has won enough sympathy for Governor Bello in Igalaland.

The Attah Igala, HRM Idakwo Michael Obaje II, eulogised the governor and his able chief of staff for the project and admonished all to give kudos to the duo for deeming it fit to give Igalas a sense of belonging. To which the people say that the governor has done more than enough to deserve their appreciation.