Make Laws To Promote Peace, Good Governance – A /Ibom Speaker

The speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Aniekan Bassey, has charged lawmakers across Nigeria to ensure that they make laws that promote peace, unity, progress and good governance of their respective states.

Aniekan, who stated this at a three-day leadership retreat organised by the Taraba State House of Assembly for its returning and new lawmakers at Le Meridien Ibom Golf Resort in Uyo, said lawmakers have direct relationship with the people they represent and are constitutionally empowered to make laws that affect the well-being of the people as well as promote peace and good governance.

He thanked the lawmakers for choosing the state and urged them to explore ways of synergy and investments.

“Let me first thank you all for choosing Akwa Ibom State for your leadership retreat. Our state is fast becoming a tourist haven having been transformed into an emerging tiger and an economic hub in the Gulf of the Guinea.

“The sights, sounds and scenery are a beauty to behold. Our performing governor, Udom Emmanuel, has created the enabling environment for investors and tourists. He has also attracted many industries and foreign investors. I am sure you used Ibom Air, one of the flagships and signature project of this government from Abuja to Uyo.

‘‘I have no doubt that you will find your stay here eventful because our culture, cuisines and hospitality, is second to none. Do not forget to have a taste of our cuisines such as Ekpang Nkwukwo, Afang soup and make request for some to take back home,” he stated.

He urged his colleagues from Taraba to not lose sight of their core mandate which is to make people-centered laws to benefit the people.

“It is also important we remind ourselves of our core duties as state lawmakers, which is to make laws for the peace, unity and progress of our states and provide the legislative support for the other arms of government especially the executive, to take development to every segment of our respective states.

It must be emphasised that the essence of government is to meet the needs and aspiration of our people. This is what makes government legitimate and acceptable. We must therefore strive to use our various offices to impact the lives of those we represent, that is the only thing we will be remembered for when we leave office.”

He reminded his guests that to achieve their core mandate, the need for an atmosphere of peace, synergy and harmony with other arms of government, especially the executive arm, cannot be over-emphasised.

While wishing the lawmakers a fruitful deliberation, he urged them to ensure that they learn the nitty gritty of law-making, tap from the expertise and legislative brinkmanship of returning members, assimilate the requisite skills needed to represent their various constituencies effectively and attract democratic dividends.

The speaker enjoined the visiting lawmakers to find time to tour the state for first- hand information on the achievements of the PDP-led government under the dynamic leadership of Governor Emmanuel. He wished them an eventful stay in Akwa Ibom State.