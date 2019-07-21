NEWS
Man Utd Reject Inter’s £54m Lukaku Bid
Manchester United have rejected a 60m euro (£53.9m) bid from Inter Milan for striker Romelu Lukaku.
The bid falls well below United’s valuation of the 26-year-old Belgium international, who joined them from Everton two years ago for £75m.
Lukaku sat out Saturday’s pre-season victory over Inter, whose manager Antonio Conte reiterated that the striker remains his number one target.
“I consider him a player who could improve our team,” the Inter boss said.
“On one side it is my hope and my will, on my other side we will see what we find with the club.
“It’s not right to speak about the player in this moment because he is a Manchester United player and for this reason we must show great respect for the club and at the same time for the player and for my players.”
On Friday, Conte admitted he had tried to sign Lukaku while manager at Chelsea [from 2016 to 2018]. “You know I like this player,” he added.
Inter’s move for the Belgian is thought to hinge on the future of Mauro Icardi, who has not travelled on the club’s pre-season tour of Asia amid reports he is to leave.
MOST READ
Brewing War Of Camps In Bayelsa PDP
OSA OKHOMINA examines the rising disenchantment within Governor Seriake Dickson’s political family ahead of the Bayelsa State governorship election Unlike...
Man Utd Reject Inter’s £54m Lukaku Bid
Manchester United have rejected a 60m euro (£53.9m) bid from Inter Milan for striker Romelu Lukaku. The bid falls well...
APC Chieftain Advocates Death Sentence For Kidnappers
A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) from Benue State, Mr Garus Gololo, has called on the National Assembly to...
Calls For National Security Summit Diversionary – Falana
Human rights and constitutional lawyer, Femi Falana, has described the call for national security summit by Senate President, Ahmed Lawan,...
Yobe Committed To Stay Polio Free – Buni
The governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has said that his administration is committed to strengthening primary healthcare and...
Be Good Ambassadors Of Nigeria, Muslim Cleric Tells Pilgrims
As annual hajj exercise commences, intending pilgrims to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, have been urged to be good ambassadors of the...
Gbajabiamila’s Election As Speaker, Welcome Devt – Abdullahi
The election of Femi Gbajabiamila as Speaker of the House of Representatives has been described as one of the best...
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS17 hours ago
el-Rufai Swears-In Head Of Service, Chief Of Staff, Others
-
NEWS17 hours ago
UN Fears Safety Of Aid Workers As Terrorists Kill, Abduct 6
-
POLITICS16 hours ago
Party Registration Should Be Full Time Job For Another Body – INEC
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Edo, SON Partner To Check Sub-Standard Products, Sensitise Artisans
-
OPINION6 hours ago
Presidential Election Petition Tribunal: The Chasing Shadow Moves Of Atiku Abubakar And PDP
-
NEWS18 hours ago
AIDS: Society Advocates Compulsory HIV Test For Pregnant Women
-
COVER STORIES4 hours ago
Rights Commission Wades Into Sen Abbo’s Alleged Abduction Of Wife
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Police Identify Lagos Airport Intruder As Nigerien