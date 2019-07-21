Connect with us
NiMET Predicts Thunderstorm, Cloud Condition For Sunday

Published

1 hour ago

on

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy conditions in the early hours for Sunday.

The NiMet’s weather outlook on Sturday in Abuja forecast thunderstorms and rains across the country in the afternoon and evening period.

According to it, thunderstorms are expected over Katsina, Kano, Jigawa and Maiduguri of Northern States in the morning hours, with partly cloudy over the remaining areas.

It predicted thunderstorms over Gusau, Sokoto and Kebbi later in the day with day and night temperatures of 29 to 32 degree Celsius and 21 to 25 gree Celsius, respectively.

According to it, rains are anticitpated over Ilorin and Bida of Central States in the morning hours.

It predicted thunderstorms over the entire region later in the day with day and night temperatures of 27 to 31degree Celcius and 16 to 24 degree Celcius.

The agency envisagd cloudy conditions over Southern States in the morning with chances of rains over Oshogbo and Shaki axis.

“Later in the day, rains are anticipated over this region.

“Day and night temperatures are expected to be 28 to 31degree Celcius and 21to 23 degree Celsius, respectively,” NiMet predicted.

 

