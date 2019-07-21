BUSINESS
NNPC Records N6.33b Trade Surplus In May – Report
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said it recorded a trade surplus of N6.33 billon for the month of May, 13 per cent higher than the N5.60 billion surplus made in April.
The corporation disclosed this in its Monthly and Operations report (MFOR) released on Sunday in Abuja
It attributed the rise to the increase in gas and power output and surplus recorded by the corporation’s downstream entities like NNPC Retail, Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) , Nigerian Pipelines Security Company (NPSC) and Duke Oil.
The report further indicated that within the period, the NNPC recorded a total of 580.32 million dollars in export sale of crude oil and gas which is 23.39 per cent higher than the previous month’s figure.
” Out of this number, crude oil export sales contributed 458.59 million dollars which translates to 79.02 per cent of the entire dollar transactions compared with 342.11 million dollars contributed in the month of May,” it said
It also showed that between May 2018 and May 2019, crude oil and gas worth 5.97 billion dollars was exported.
On the downstream, the report noted that for the corporation to ensure uninterrupted supply and effective distribution of petrol across the country, a total of 2.06 billion litres of petrol translating to 66.49mn liters/day were supplied for the month of May.
It noted that beyond supply, the corporation continued to monitor the daily stock of petrol to achieve smooth distribution of petroleum products and zero fuel queue across the nation.
“Within the period, a total of 60 pipeline points were vandalized which represents 52 per cent decrease from the 125 points vandalized in April.
“The Atlas Cove-Mosimi and Ibadan-Ilorin pipelines accounted for 38 per cent and 23 per cent respectively and other locations accounted for the remaining 39 percent of the total breaks,” the report said.
The report attributed the improvement to the spirited efforts by NNPC in collaboration with the local communities and other stakeholders to continuously strive to reduce and eventually eliminate this menace.
The May 2019 NNPC MFOR is the 46th in the series, designed to provide greater transparency and remove the perception of opacity associated with the operations of the national oil company.
It will be recalled that the new NNPC Group of managing Director Malam Mele Kyari and his team had pledged to enhance the current approach to encourage increased citizenship participation and greater accountability to the public.
MOST READ
Rape: Police Invite Bisola, Timi Dakolo For Questioning
The Police on Sunday confirmed that its operatives had served official invitation letters on Bisola and Timi Dakolo over the...
NNPC Records N6.33b Trade Surplus In May – Report
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said it recorded a trade surplus of N6.33 billon for the month of May,...
Expert Warns Against Inserting Hard Objects In Mouth Of Convulsing Patients
A medical expert, Dr Shola Aina of Lifecare Hospital, Ilorin has warned against inserting hard objects into the mouths of...
Google Doodle Celebrates Buchi Emecheta 75th Posthumous Birthday
Google on Sunday celebrated Nigerian novelist Buchi Emecheta with its Doodle on what would have been her 75th birthday. The...
Emanuela Orlandi Case: Vatican Attempts New Search To Solve Mystery
The Vatican made its latest attempt on Saturday to unravel the mystery of the disappearance of a teenage Italian girl...
NAMA Divides Lagos Area Control Centre To Improve Air Traffic Service
The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has successfully split the Lagos Sub-Flight Information Region (Sub-FIR) airspace into two sectors to...
Twitter Suspends Iranian News Agencies Over ‘Harassment Of Baha’is’
Twitter has suspended several Iranian news accounts over alleged harassment of people who follow the Baha’i faith. Young Journalists Club...
MOST POPULAR
-
OPINION12 hours ago
Presidential Election Petition Tribunal: The Chasing Shadow Moves Of Atiku Abubakar And PDP
-
COVER STORIES10 hours ago
Rights Commission Wades Into Sen Abbo’s Alleged Abduction Of Wife
-
NEWS23 hours ago
el-Rufai Swears-In Head Of Service, Chief Of Staff, Others
-
FEATURES11 hours ago
Longest-Serving African Female Presidents
-
NEWS23 hours ago
UN Fears Safety Of Aid Workers As Terrorists Kill, Abduct 6
-
POLITICS22 hours ago
Party Registration Should Be Full Time Job For Another Body – INEC
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Edo, SON Partner To Check Sub-Standard Products, Sensitise Artisans
-
FEATURES7 hours ago
Brewing War Of Camps In Bayelsa PDP