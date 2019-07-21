Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

NYSC Donates To IDPs In Katsina

Published

3 hours ago

on

Director General of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Brig Gen Shaibu Ibrahim, has donated food items and clothes to support Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Katsina.

Ibrahim said the donation is in line with the corporate social responsibility to the less privileged in the society and the Community Development Service (CDS) policy of the NYSC.

Presenting the items at Gidan Baki, otherwise known as Rest Home, in Katsina Township, the DG, represented by the NYSC management and corps members led by the state coordinator, Alhaji Ahidjo Yahaya, described the gesture as another giant step to identify with the less fortunate in the country.

A statement by the spokesman of the state NYSC, Mr Alex Obemeata, indicated that over 200 persons at the Rest Home where the state government and other philanthropic individuals and groups are taking care of the IDPs, benefitted from the bags of rice, cartons of detergent, bathing soap, water and clothes.

The statement further noted that the DG lamented the unfortunate situation that brought the IDPs to Katsina and prayed for speedy return of normalcy in the affected communities to give them freedom and comfort again.

The IDPs, who are mainly women, children and few men and girls, were victims of armed banditry whose parents and husbands have been killed or maimed by insurgency and left with no home, or care in their areas.

The officer in-charge of the Rest Home, Alhaji Aminu Mohammed, assured the NYSC that the items would be judiciously used for the purpose for which they were donated.

In appreciation, two among the IDPs, Hajiya Wasila Zeladeni and Mallam Aminu Lawal, representing both genders, commended the NYSC for the gesture.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

FEATURES39 mins ago

Brewing War Of Camps In Bayelsa PDP

OSA OKHOMINA examines the rising disenchantment within Governor Seriake Dickson’s political family ahead of the Bayelsa State governorship election Unlike...
NEWS47 mins ago

Man Utd Reject Inter’s £54m Lukaku Bid

Manchester United have rejected a 60m euro (£53.9m) bid from Inter Milan for striker Romelu Lukaku. The bid falls well...
NEWS3 hours ago

APC Chieftain Advocates Death Sentence For Kidnappers

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) from Benue State, Mr Garus Gololo, has called on the National Assembly to...
NEWS3 hours ago

Calls For National Security Summit Diversionary – Falana

Human rights and constitutional lawyer, Femi Falana, has described the call for national security summit by Senate President, Ahmed Lawan,...
NEWS3 hours ago

Yobe Committed To Stay Polio Free – Buni

The governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has said that his administration is committed to strengthening primary healthcare and...
NEWS3 hours ago

Be Good Ambassadors Of Nigeria, Muslim Cleric Tells Pilgrims

As annual hajj exercise commences, intending pilgrims to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, have been urged to be good ambassadors of the...
NEWS3 hours ago

Gbajabiamila’s Election As Speaker, Welcome Devt – Abdullahi

The election of Femi Gbajabiamila as Speaker of the House of Representatives has been described as one of the best...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: