NEWS
NYSC Donates To IDPs In Katsina
Director General of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Brig Gen Shaibu Ibrahim, has donated food items and clothes to support Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Katsina.
Ibrahim said the donation is in line with the corporate social responsibility to the less privileged in the society and the Community Development Service (CDS) policy of the NYSC.
Presenting the items at Gidan Baki, otherwise known as Rest Home, in Katsina Township, the DG, represented by the NYSC management and corps members led by the state coordinator, Alhaji Ahidjo Yahaya, described the gesture as another giant step to identify with the less fortunate in the country.
A statement by the spokesman of the state NYSC, Mr Alex Obemeata, indicated that over 200 persons at the Rest Home where the state government and other philanthropic individuals and groups are taking care of the IDPs, benefitted from the bags of rice, cartons of detergent, bathing soap, water and clothes.
The statement further noted that the DG lamented the unfortunate situation that brought the IDPs to Katsina and prayed for speedy return of normalcy in the affected communities to give them freedom and comfort again.
The IDPs, who are mainly women, children and few men and girls, were victims of armed banditry whose parents and husbands have been killed or maimed by insurgency and left with no home, or care in their areas.
The officer in-charge of the Rest Home, Alhaji Aminu Mohammed, assured the NYSC that the items would be judiciously used for the purpose for which they were donated.
In appreciation, two among the IDPs, Hajiya Wasila Zeladeni and Mallam Aminu Lawal, representing both genders, commended the NYSC for the gesture.
