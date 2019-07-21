NEWS
Pension Arrears: Edo Govt Commences Verification Of Pensioners In Batches
…offers option of Skype verification for pensioners in Europe, America
As part of efforts by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration to clear pension arrears in the state, the Edo State Government has announced the commencement of physical and documentary verification for payment of arrears to pensioners in batches 51, 52 and 53.
In a statement, Permanent Secretary and Chairman, Pension Bureau, Mr. Saylor Juwobor, said, “In continuation of the on-going payment of pension arrears for State Government pensioners, all pensioners in batches 51, 52 and 53 are hereby invited to present themselves for physical and documentary verification at the Imaguero Hall, Benin City on Wednesday July 24th and Thursday 25th.”
According to Juwobor, pensioners in previous batches who failed to participate in the previous verification exercises are expected to take advantage of the forthcoming screening exercise alongside pensioners in batches 51, 52 and 53.
He urged affected pensioners, “To check the list of pensioners in the batches indicated above at the Pension building, Edo State Pensions Bureau, Oba Ovoramwen Square, Benin City on Wednesday July 24th and Thursday 25th 2019.”
The Pension Bureau Chairman said affected pensioners are expected to be at the venue of the verification exercise on the scheduled dates with the following documents: “Pension Authority; Retirement Letter; Letter of First Appointment; Pension I.D. Card; Biometric Slip; and Bank details including bank name and Account Number.”
“Pensioners in Diaspora in the batches referred to above especially those in Europe and America can be screened via Skype,” he added.
