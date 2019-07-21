SPORTS
‘Premier League Prepared For VAR Controversy’
The Premier League says there is “no doubt” video assistant referees (VAR) will cause controversy next season but it is “prepared” for it.
VAR will be used in the English top-flight for the first time in the 2019-20 season.
It has been controversially used in World Cups, Champions League and some domestic cup matches in recent seasons.
But Premier League’s interim chief executive Richard Masters says it is “ready to launch it” after testing.
“We have spent two years working up to this point, and we were committed to doing it in our heads for two years,” Masters said.
“I have no doubt it will create some controversy because it is about the big decisions but we are prepared for that.
“We have been training and testing and making sure when it happens, particularly on Saturday afternoons when we have got multiple matches going on, that we have a number of VARs trained.
“We feel that is done and we are ready to launch it.”
Premier League referees met last month to discuss their approach to using VAR.
The use of VAR was criticised during this summer’s Women’s World Cup in France, with one complaint the amount of stoppages and delays to the game.
Masters said Premier League referees would use the pitchside video monitors to re-watch decisions more sparingly.
“I think fans want to see those clear and obvious mistakes changed and put right,” he said.
“But they don’t want to see the Premier League or English football interrupted, or the pace of the game changed.
“I think the only difference you might see is the referees using the referee review area a bit more sparingly and relying more on the VAR for the more subjective decisions.
“But we are putting something new into the Premier League and if it needs to be refined or improved or tweaked we will look at it when the moment arises.
“We’ve got to let it happen first and keep an open mind about whether it is really working.”
