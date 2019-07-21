NEWS
Primary Healthcare Agency Seeks Kogi LGs Support
Kogi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, (KSPHCDA), has urged local government administrators in the state to give maximum support to its activities to enhance quality healthcare delivery to the people at the grassroots.
Executive Director, KSPHCDA,Dr Abubakar Yakubu made the call in Lokoja, the state capital during the inauguration of the first round of the 2019 Maternal, Newborn, Child Health Week (MNCHW).
‘If the SPHCDA is going to ever operate at optimal level, all hands must be on deck. With the recent financial autonomy of the local governments, it has become very necessary for them to support our routine immunization as well distribution of vaccines to hard to reach areas in their communities,’’ Yakubu said.
He appealed to local government administrators to key into the activities of the agency especially Routine Immunization (RI), stressing that the overall success of their activities would be central to local authorities.
Yakubu noted that Kogi state had been certified free of Polio virus for 10 years now, but cautioned that the detection of wpv1 and cvdpv2 in Nigeria and neighbouring states, underscored the importance of maintaining high level of RI coverage at all levels.
He commended Governor Yahaya Bello for signing the Primary Health Care Amendment Bill and the State Health Insurance Agency Bill into Law, saying the laws would transform the healthcare delivery in the state.
