Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Rape: Police Invite Bisola, Timi Dakolo For Questioning

Published

3 hours ago

on

The Police on Sunday confirmed that its operatives had served official invitation letters on Bisola and Timi Dakolo over the highly publicised case involving Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

NAN reports that Bisola had alleged that  Fatoyinbo raped her at 16 in Ilorin while attending his church.

Following the allegation, Fatoyinbo was forced to step down as the senior pastor of COZA pending the conclusion of the investigation.

A statement by DCP Frank Mba in Abuja said that the invitation was sequel to an on-going police investigation on the widely publicised case.

He said that police invitation letter was not synonymous with a warrant of arrest adding that it must not be construed to be one.

According to him, it is a polite investigative tool used in eliciting information voluntarily from parties to aid police investigations.

“Members of the public should see it as a legitimate act in line with the constitutional mandate of the police, which among other things include the investigation of all complaints brought before it.

“The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu has appealed for calm, reassuring Nigerians that the Police will remain professional, impartial and unreservedly committed to the pursuit of justice in the case,” he said. (NAN)

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS15 mins ago

Suicide Bomber Hits Hospital Kills 8, Injures 22 

Twin attacks claimed by the Taliban hit a police checkpoint and hospital in north-western Pakistan on Sunday, killing eight people,...
NEWS25 mins ago

Ruga: Abia Monarch Lauds State Government’s Restriction On Land Sales

A prominent Abia monarch, Prof. Sunday Owualah, has expressed joy over the state government’s resolve to henceforth regulate the sale...
POLITICS44 mins ago

Oyegun To Oshiomhole: Support Only APC Governor In S’South

Elder statesman and the immediate past National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has again tasked...
POLITICS58 mins ago

Group Endorsed Yahaya Bello for 2nd Term

A social cultural Organization, Kwararafa Unified Assembly has declared their total support for the re-election of Kogi state governor, Alhaji...
POLITICS1 hour ago

State Chairmen Forum Endorse Bulama For APC Scribe

Forum of State Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has endorsed Arc. Waziri Bulama as a replacement for the...
SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY2 hours ago

Are You Addicted To Your Phone, Internet? Try This!

Many people spend hours on the internet every week — but some people can’t pull away. For individuals with internet...
CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele
NEWS2 hours ago

Economy: Stop Peddling Fake News Against CBN Gov, Group Warns

An Abuja based pro-democracy group dedicated to advocating for integrity, justice, probity and transparency in public offices, Global Integrity Crusade...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: