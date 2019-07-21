NEWS
Rivers Govt Moves To Eliminate Sea Piracy
The Rivers State government has declared that it is taking necessary steps towards eliminating sea piracy and other terror attacks on waterways in the state.
The Deputy Governor, Dr. Mrs Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, disclosed this at Government House, Port Harcourt, while speaking at a meeting, with the Bille Kingdom Chiefs Council.
Harry-Banigo stated that Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike is assigning 10 new gun boats to the water ways in addition to the ones we had provided before as part of deliberate efforts to end these attacks once and for all.
She said: “We have to deal with these young men. Wherever they are we must get a lasting solution. As community leaders we need your assistance, we need to get intelligence on their locations. Bring the information personally to me. You need to trust me and trust the governor”.
The Deputy governor said, following the attacks in June, the governor deployed more logistics in terms of funds to the Army, JTF and the Navy along the water ways, including Bille, Bakana and Tombia to quell the attacks and the area became quiet before the unfortunate incidence in July.
Harry-Banigo, who condoned with families that lost their loved ones in the unfortunate attacks said the Chairman of the Degema local government council has been directed to reach out to them.
She urged the Bille People to continue to remain peaceful to attract more development projects to the area, noting their peaceful disposition attracted some projects to the area during the Governor’s first tenure.
Also speaking, the member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Anthony Soberekon said the state government has been working relentlessly to bring a lasting peace into the area and thanked the Deputy Governor for inviting the Chiefs to the meeting.
Soberekon, who represents Degema Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly, thanked the Deputy Governor for inviting the Chiefs to the meeting.
In his response, the Chairman of the Bille Kingdom Chiefs Council, High Chief Benneth Okpokiye-Dokubo, who expressed gratitude to the state government for its concern about the welfare of the Bille Kingdom.
Okpokiye-,Sokubo assured the deputy governor that they would co- operate with the state government to put an end to this menace.
