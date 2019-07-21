NEWS
SDP Deny Collapsing Party To Ruling PDP In Adamawa
The Adamawa chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has denied collapsing it party structure to the ruling PDP in the state.
The party says, Mr John Muva, who led the delegation was on a personal visit, as he is no longer the party chairman in the state.
Muva was alleged to have been suspended from the party on April 16, 2019, for what the party described as gross misconduct and disloyalty. The suspension letter, signed by the party secretary, Mr Ismaila Yamusa, and made available through the media office of the party, said the decision was reached by the party EXCO in the state.
The suspension was in line with Article 14 sub-section 3 and 19 of the party constitution, the party explained.
“You are hereby suspended, as SDP state chairman Adamawa state. Your suspension is sequel to gross misconduct, sabotage and misconduct and ineffective leadership. You are required to face a panel set by the state EXCO, to answer the allegations against you.”
Muva led the defectors to Government House, where they decided to collapse the entire SDP party structure to the ruling party to enable Governor Fintiri consolidate on his achievement.
He said the defector pleaded total loyalty and support to PDP-led administration for overall, development of the state.
