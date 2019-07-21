COVER STORIES
Stowaway In Azman Airline From Niger Republic – Police
The Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos Police Command, has identified the man who climbed an Azman Air aircraft at the airport on Friday as Usman Adamu from neighbouring Republic of Niger.
The spokesperson for the Command, DSP Joseph Alabi, disclosed the identity of the 32-year-old Nigerien to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Lagos.
Alabi said the Nigerien, who is currently being held by the command, could not speak or understand English Language. He, however said investigation was still ongoing to ascertain how Adamu gained access to the heavily restricted area at the airport.
NAN reports that passengers aboard a Port Harcourt-bound Azman Air flight were thrown into panic on Friday after Adamu climbed the aircraft while it was about to take off at the MMIA.
According to video clips taken by one of the passengers, Adamu was seen entering the fuselage of the aircraft with a hand luggage and also climbing one of its wings. He was later apprehended by Aviation Security Personnel of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and taken to its detention facility, before the case was transferred to the Police for further investigation.
Following the development, FAAN gave an indefinite suspension to the Aviation Security Unit heads who were on duty when the incident occurred.
FAAN’s general manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, had in a statement said the agency viewed the breach as a serious security concern. She said FAAN had begun investigation to ascertain the remote and immediate causes of the incident to forestall future occurrence.
Yakubu said the suspension of the personnel was pending the completion of investigation into the security infringement. NAN reports that the affected officers include the Airport Chief of Security, Mamman Mohammed Sadiku, and International Terminal Security Office, Oni Abiodun.
Others are Head of Department, Domestic Terminal 2, Kenneth Okezie and Head of Department, Domestic Terminal 1, Adebowale Ayodele.
Yakubu disclosed that in the interim, a General Manager, Dr Anne Enyinnaya-Egbadon, had been detailed to take charge of security at the airport.
She explained that other affected officers had also been replaced. She said the current arrangement was aimed at ensuring an efficient and thorough investigation toward the recovery and sustenance of the airport’s proactive security integrity. (NAN)
MOST READ
Tribunal: I Am Ready To Lay Down My Life For Nigeria – Obi
The Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last election, Mr Peter Obi, has said that he...
SDP Deny Collapsing Party To Ruling PDP In Adamawa
The Adamawa chapter of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has denied collapsing it party structure to the ruling PDP in...
Make Laws To Promote Peace, Good Governance – A /Ibom Speaker
The speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Aniekan Bassey, has charged lawmakers across Nigeria to ensure that...
FAAN Assures Travellers Of Adequate Security At Airports
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has assured travellers and airport users that new measures are already being put...
Don’t Use Unchecked Social Media Content, NBC Warns
The director general of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) Isaq Kawu, has lamented the broadcast of unmediated social media content...
Criminals Exploiting Nigeria’s Ethnic Division – ACF
The apex northern socio-cultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), yesterday pointed out that criminal elements are profiting from the ethnic...
Rights Commission Wades Into Sen Abbo’s Alleged Abduction Of Wife
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) yesterday said it would investigate the alleged assault of Emily Eric, wife of the...
MOST POPULAR
-
COLUMNS22 hours ago
Who Is After Pastor Fatoyinbo?
-
SPORTS22 hours ago
I Never Wanted To Fight Ruiz — Joshua
-
OPINION22 hours ago
What Are Obaseki’s Sins?
-
INTERVIEWS22 hours ago
Customers Are Everything – Yahanasu
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
Edo: APC Shouldn’t Push Obaseki Out – Idahosa
-
NEWS14 hours ago
el-Rufai Swears-In Head Of Service, Chief Of Staff, Others
-
HEALTH23 hours ago
Natural Treatment For Fibroids
-
SPORTS22 hours ago
FIFA Tips Nigeria To Host 2020 U-20 World Cup