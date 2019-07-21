NEWS
Varsity Tutors Farmers On How To Curb Post- harvest Losses
Benue State University’s Center for Food Technology and Research (CEFTER) has organized a conference for farmers on ways of controlling post harvest losses in West and Central Africa.
The conference which was held at the College of Health Sciences with the Theme: “Tackling the Menace of Post-harvest Losses in West and Central Africa was the centre’s post graduate maiden conference.
Declaring the conference open, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Msugh Kembe who lamented the negative effects of post-harvest losses on the state economy and the threat to the sustenance of food security, said the conference was apt and timely.
The VC also acknowledged the support and contributions of the wife of the Governor, Dr Eunice Ortom which he said has helped CEFTER to realise its mandate.
Kembe further charged participants to come up with useful recommendations and solutions that would permanently curb post-harvest losses.
In a welcome address, the Leader of the Centre, Prof. Daniel Adedzwa reiterated the determination of CEFTER to ensure that money invested in the programme is applied to research in the area of combating post-harvest losses.
He expressed appreciation to the World Bank, the management of Benue State University, partners and other stakeholders for their support which has led to the success of CEFTER Postgraduate programmes.
The Centre also conferred the platinum ambassador award on the wife of the governor in recognition of her contributions to the growth and development of the centre.
