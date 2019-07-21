NEWS
We’ll Work Amicably With Our Party Executive – Maigari
The member, representing Jalingo/Zing Federal Constituency of Taraba State, Kashimu Bello Maigari, has said that they will work with their state executive to foster unity in the party.
Maigari, who described the Taraba State APC exco as partners in progress whose interests must be taken into account, added that serving lawmakers must contribute immensely to the success of the party in the 2019 National Assembly elections, rather than see the state party executive as a liability to be avoided at all costs.
Maigari made this observation while receiving the state APC exco, led by the state secretary, Godwin Williams, at the National Assembly complex recently.
Elaborating further, Maigari disclosed that, as the only member of the state party executive that was elected into the 9th National Assembly, “I am close to the party exco and members that is why they felt the need to pay me a courtesy visit to congratulate me on my successful inauguration. Pray for me and also extend some words of advice on how I should carry all and sundry along in my duties and activities. I appreciate their visit and I will do all that is possible to support them during my tenure in office.”
Even though there are only three APC lawmakers in the National Assembly, and only five members in the House of Assembly, Maigari felt that it would not be too burdensome to support the party and its officials.
“We will not be too burdened because the party members also know that we are not many, so they will consider their requests so it will not be too much on us because they are all seasoned politicians having been with us when we started from APP to ANPP to CPC and now APC, so we all know each other very well, there will be no problem at all.”
