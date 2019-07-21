Yobe Committed To Stay Polio Free – Buni

The governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has said that his administration is committed to strengthening primary healthcare and Routine Immunisation (RI) to ensure that Yobe State remains polio-free.

The governor disclosed this during a videoconference mid-year review meeting with co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mr Bill Gates and the chairman of Dangote Foundation, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, on strengthening Routine Immunization in Yobe State.

Leadership Sunday gathered that the review meeting was part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the Yobe State government and the Bill and Melinda Gates and Dangote foundations. The MoU is due to enter its second phase of additional five years.

According to him, it is testament to the commitment of the three parties to the MoU and all the stakeholders involved that primary healthcare and routine immunisation activities have been widened throughout the state.

He adding that; “We are now reaching more newborns, children and women with vaccines and other lifesaving commodities. In the process, we continue to make progress in reducing maternal and child mortality and morbidity in the state.”

The governor also assured Mr Gates and Alhaji Aliko Dangote that Yobe State government will do everything necessary to improve access to quality healthcare as well as sustain and build on the progress made so far.

‘‘Yobe State government will continue to support all polio eradication initiatives. In this year, and in the years to come, we will do everything possible to improve access to vaccination and ensure that all under-served and hard-to-reach communities are not left out,” he added.

Governor Buni also revealed that as part of effort to strengthen primary healthcare, more primary health centres will be built throughout the state to cater to the healthcare needs of people in rural areas.

“As part of our determination to institute a functional primary healthcare system, we plan to establish at least, one primary healthcare facility in each of the 178 wards in the state and assign the personnel required to manage them. We are committed to enhancing service delivery and achieving greater success in wiping out all vaccine-preventable diseases among our people.”

Governor Buni also revealed that to make the state eligible to access the basic healthcare provision fund, his administration will fast-track the establishment of the Contributory Health Management Agency and a Drugs and Consumables Management Agency.

However, both Mr Gates and Alhaji Dangote commended the Yobe State government for the progress made so far in immunisation campaigns and noted the “good progress” that the state has made in routine immunisation and improvement in the “quality of vaccination campaign.”

They urged the governor to ensure the release of counterpart funds to cover more grounds in routine immunisation.