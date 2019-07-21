Connect with us
‘You Will Be Greatly Missed’ Musa Tells Mikel, Ighalo

Published

54 mins ago

on

Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa believes John Obi Mikel and Odion Ighalo will be ‘greatly missed’ following their retirement from the Super Eagles.

The Shanghai Shenhua and Trabzonspor players have announced their decisions to quit the national team.

Mikel, who made 88 appearances for the three-time African champions, announced his retirement from the national team on Thursday.

The 32-year-old Trabzonspor midfielder featured twice in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations as Gernot Rohr’s men finished third in the continental tournament.

Ighalo, who won the recently-concluded continental competition’s Golden Boot award with five goals, has also heralded his decision to retire from the Super Eagles.

Musa, has taken to the social media to wish his former teammates the best in their future endeavours.

“As hard as it is to accept that you guys have retired from the National Team, it’s been nothing but a privilege and a great honour to play with you guys,” Musa posted on Instagram.

“Here’s wishing you nothing but the absolute best in your future pursuits. You will be greatly missed in the team John Obi Mikel and Odion Ighalo.”

Ighalo is the seventh all-time highest Super Eagles goalscorer in history, having scored 16 goals in 35 appearances for the West Africans.

