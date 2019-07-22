NEWS
12 Feared Killed As Shiites Group Clash With Police In Abuja
About 12 people, including a policeman were feared killed on Monday in Abuja during a violent clash between members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known as Shiites group and the police.
The clash, which took place at the Federal Secretariat, caused pandemonium among workers and visitors to the facility, with several others sustained various degrees of injuries.
LEADERSHIP gathered that trouble started when the Shiites group staged a protest at the Federal Secretariat, which was resisted by the police posted at the facility.
Also, a facility belonging to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) was also set ablaze by the Shiites group in the cause of the protest.
MOST READ
Zamfara: PDP Hails Supreme Court’s Refusal To Reverse Self
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has hailed the Supreme Court’s refusal to succumb to the pressure by the All Progressives...
Olakunri’s Death: Nigeria Is No Longer Safe – Clergy
Simeon Oluwole Borokin, Anglican Bishop of Akure Diocese has said Nigeria was no longer safe at the moment due to...
NEMA Accuses Shiites Of Burning Down 2 Quick Response Ambulances
National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Monday accused members of the Shiite group, Islamic Movement in Nigeria, of burning down...
Unrealistic Demands Delay Implementation Of New Minimum Wage- HoS
The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita has revealed that unrealistic demands from Senior...
Governor Obaseki Congratulates Sterling Bank Chairman, Asue Ighodalo On 60th Birthday
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated Sterling Bank Chairman, Mr. Asue Ighodalo, on his 60th birthday, describing...
PMB Summons IGP Over Shittes Protest
President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu over the violent protest by the Islamic...
LAWMA Intensifies Clearing Of Refuse Canal
Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has commenced an intensive clearing exercise to unclog the Adeniji Adele Road canal, urging residents...
MOST POPULAR
-
POLITICS20 hours ago
I Am Not Bitter Over My Brother’s Loss At Supreme Court, Says Adeleke
-
COLUMNS13 hours ago
Way Out Of The Bauchi Assembly Logjam
-
OPINION13 hours ago
The Turf War In Edo State
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Presidency, PDP At Loggerheads Over $1bn ECA Security Fund
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
APC Insists On Fresh Inauguration Of Bauchi, Edo Assemblies
-
OPINION13 hours ago
As We Await PMB’s Ministerial List
-
BUSINESS20 hours ago
Microfinance Banks Kick Against New Minimum Capital
-
OPINION13 hours ago
Oshiomhole, Edo Politics And The Burden Of History