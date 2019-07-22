Connect with us
12 Feared Killed As Shiites Group Clash With Police In Abuja

2 hours ago

About 12 people, including a policeman were feared killed on Monday in Abuja during a violent clash between members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known as Shiites group and the police.

The clash, which took place at the Federal Secretariat, caused pandemonium among workers and visitors to the facility, with several others sustained various degrees of injuries.

LEADERSHIP gathered that trouble started when the Shiites group staged a protest at the Federal Secretariat, which was resisted by the police posted at the facility.

Also, a facility belonging to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) was also set ablaze by the Shiites group in the cause of the protest.

 

