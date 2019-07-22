Connect with us
4 Turkish Expatriates Abducted In Kwara

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Kwara State police command has confirmed the abduction of four Turkish expatriates working with Instanbul Concrete Limited in Gbale village, Edu local government area.

The command’s spokesman, Ajayi Okasanmi, said that the commissioner of police, Kayode Egbetokun, had dispatched the operatives of “Operation Puff Adder” in the area to rescue the victims and apprehend the perpetrators.

Though, he couldn’t confirm whether any arrest had been made yesterday, Okasanmi said that their efforts would yield results.

The expatriates were reportedly abducted by a six-man armed gang at a drinking joint in Gbale village.

The incident, according to sources, occurred at about 10.00pm on Saturday when the victims were helping themselves at the joint.

The abducted expatriates were identified as Yasin Colak, 33, Senerapal, 40, Ergun Yurdakul, 35, and Seyit Keklik, 25.

