40,000 Participants To Grace Abuja Housing Show

The long – awaited Abuja International Housing Show (AIHS) would kick off tomorrow, with over 40, 000 participants and 400 exhibitors from different countries.

The 13th edition of AIHS would be presenting a premium platform of learning and networking for all stakeholders in the housing and construction.

The event, expected to hold from 23 to 26, July, 2019, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja would also attract the presence of international housing expert like Debra Erb of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation, USA.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, is expected to lead powerful delegation comprising top public officials, ministers, commissioners, heads of housing and construction associations and private sector chief executive officers to this year’s show.

Other government dignitaries expected to grace the occasion are Senate President Ahmed Lawan; Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila; Governor Mohammed Bala of Bauchi State; Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

The theme of the event is: “Driving Sustainable Housing Finance Models in the Midst of Global Uncertainty.”

Speaking with LEADERSHIP, the convener of AIHS, Barr Festus Adebayo, noted that over 30 speakers that cut across mortgage banks, real estate companies, housing regulatory agencies, construction companies and housing finance firms from USA, UK, South Africa, Kenya, Morocco, India, China, UAE, Ghana, Rwanda would be speaking at this year’s event.

He listed international guests billed for the event as the CEO and chairman of the board, iBUILD Global Incorporated, USA; executive director and founder of the Centre for Affordable Housing Finance in Africa (CAHF), Kecia Rust and founder and president of business development, EchoStone Housing, Anders Lindquist.

Also, CEO of American Homebuilders of West Africa (AHWA), Robert Hornsby; principal at the Affordable Housing Institute (AHI), Olivia Caldwell; regional manager, Affordable Housing Institute, Morocco, Mounia Tagma; and MD of Shelter Afrique, Andrew Chimphondah are also on the international guests’ list.

Adebayo described the show as the place for experts in the housing and construction industry to share their experience and knowledge on the best ways to finance affordable housing, mortgage and construction.