557 Katsina Pilgrims Arrive Saudi Arabia For Hajj
The fourth flight of 557 pilgrims from Katsina State arrived Abdulaziz Airport Madina in Saudi Arabia on Monday for the Hajj.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the pilgrims departed Umaru Musa Yaradua Airport Katsina aboard a Max Airline aircraft at 21:20 am local time on Monday and arrived the Holy city of Madina safely at 7:14 am.
The pilgrims were mostly from Katsina, Funtua, Bakori, Faskari, Daura and Danja local government areas of the state.
All the pilgrims have been provided decent accommodation near the Holy Prophet mosque with majority of them already attending to acts of worship at the mosque.
Malam Aminu Shehu, one of the pilgrims, lauded the Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board for the timely and transparent manner in which they were transported, issued uniform, basic travel allowance, decent accommodation and shuttle busses.
NAN reports that a total of 2,000 pilgrims out of 3,000 from the state have been transported to the Holy Land.
