Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

557 Katsina Pilgrims Arrive Saudi Arabia For Hajj

Published

57 mins ago

on

The fourth flight of 557 pilgrims from Katsina State arrived Abdulaziz Airport Madina in Saudi Arabia on Monday for the Hajj.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the pilgrims departed Umaru Musa Yaradua Airport Katsina aboard a Max Airline aircraft at 21:20 am local time on Monday and arrived the Holy city of Madina safely at 7:14 am.

The pilgrims were mostly from Katsina, Funtua, Bakori, Faskari, Daura and Danja local government areas of the state.

All the pilgrims have been provided decent accommodation near the Holy Prophet mosque with majority of them already attending to acts of worship at the mosque.

Malam Aminu Shehu, one of the pilgrims, lauded the Katsina State Pilgrims Welfare Board for the timely and transparent manner in which they were transported, issued uniform, basic travel allowance, decent accommodation and shuttle busses.

NAN reports that a total of 2,000 pilgrims out of 3,000 from the state have been transported to the Holy Land.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS10 mins ago

China, Abu Dhabi Firms Sign Pact On Exploration, Oil Refining, LNG Trade

China National Offshore Oil Co (CNOOC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) on...
NEWS14 mins ago

Eko Atlantic: Arkland Properties Partners Amlad Group To Provide Luxury Housing To Nigerians 

Nigerians in need of quality housing that combines magnificent engineering with great consideration for the environment can receive this at...
NEWS18 mins ago

UN Nuclear Watchdog Chief Amano Dies Aged 72 – IAEA

UN Nuclear Watchdog Chief, Yukiya Amano, is dead, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Monday in Vienna. This...
NEWS20 mins ago

NASC Unveils Seedcodex Solution, Set To Deploy Enhanced Certification Tags

In its bid to implement the new seed act and ensure that farmers have access to quality seed beyond, the...
NEWS26 mins ago

Hong Kong Police Criticised Over Failure To Stop Attacks On Protesters

Hong Kong police faced criticism on Monday for an apparent failure to protect anti-government protesters and passersby from attack by...
NEWS33 mins ago

NUJ Urges Past Leaders To Refrain From Divisive Speeches

Mr Alhassan Yahaya, Zone E Vice-President of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has advised past leaders in the country to...
NEWS52 mins ago

Zimbabwe Increases Fuel Prices Second Time In A Week

Zimbabwe hiked fuel prices on Monday for the second time in a week but most pumps remained dry, with no...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: