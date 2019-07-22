NEWS
AfDB Lauds ABUAD’s Agric, Medical Initiatives
The African Development Bank(AfDB) has commended the commercial agriculture programme and the high tech medical initiatives of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD).
Mr Ebrima Faal, Senior Director, AfDB’s Country Department, gave the commendation in Ado Ekiti on Sunday during the bank’s facility tour of the institution.
According to him, the initiatives have the capacity to boost agri-businesses in the state and Nigeria in general, calling on other institutions in the country to emulate ABUAD.
Faal said the 400-bed Multi System Afe Babalola University Teaching Hospital could conveniently compete with some other prominent health institutions abroad.
He said the hospital had given the hope that the rate of medical tourism abroad would soon reduce, given the quality of its equipment and the medical personnel.
He expressed confidence that the feat would further enhance the bank’s relationship with the university.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the bank’s President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, in 2017 agreed to the institution’s request for the granting of $40m loan to enhance infrastructure development, which has been reportedly granted.
Faal added that the multi-sectoral farm and multi-system hospital investments of ABUAD and availability of experts from diverse fields would help in the smooth take-off of the knowledge zone being proposed by the state government.
“We are meeting the state government on the creation of a knowledge hub and how we can support transportation, agriculture and agro-based processing industries in Ekiti State.
“ABUAD has done exceedingly well in the area of agriculture. When you talk of a better agro-based zone that can boost Nigeria’s economy, ABUAD is laying a good foundation and it is good that other emulate the institution.
“With your multifaceted investments and exploits in academics, you are not only the anchor of development in Ekiti but also, a leading university in Africa.
“AfDB is proud of ABUAD’s achievements. One will wonder how a university that was established only nine years ago could dominate virtually every sector in Nigeria. The feat that you have achieved makes it much easier for us to do business with you,” Faal said.
Responding, Chief Afe Babalola, Founder of the University said that the fund given to the university by the bank had been judiciously spent on equipping the hospital to a world-class status.
Babalola,however,regretted that the university ought to have begun work on its proposed industrial park but for a court action filed by the former owner of the land where the park was scheduled to take off.
“When we conceptualised the idea of building this hospital, we came to you for funding. However, when the money did not come on time, we sourced for fund elsewhere to begin the physical structures.
“However, when you eventually released the fund, we found it useful. We used it to purchase state-of-the-art equipment which are not available in any hospital in Ekiti State,” he said.
Babalola lamented that lack of airport facility in Ekiti had made the state inaccessible to investors, a situation which he said had impacted negatively on the institution.
MOST READ
Breaking: Supreme Court Refuses To Upturn Judgment On Zamfara Elections
The Supreme Court has rejected a request for it to review its judgment which voided the participation of the All...
Police Arraign Architect For Allegedly Impersonating ICPC Official
The police on Monday arraigned a 40-year-old architect, Idris Unkange, in a Wuse Zone II Magistrates’ Court , for allegedly...
EEDC Denies Collecting N2M From Estate Residents In Aba
Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) is working to replace a faulty transformer in Federal Housing Estate, Ogbor-Hill, Aba, Abia and...
TCN Suspends Kano DisCo From Electricity Market
The management of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), says it has issued suspension and disconnection orders to Kano Electricity Distribution...
Global Nuclear Watchdog Chief Dies At 72
The head of the global nuclear watchdog, Yukiya Amano, has died at the age of 72, the agency announced. He...
AfDB Lauds ABUAD’s Agric, Medical Initiatives
The African Development Bank(AfDB) has commended the commercial agriculture programme and the high tech medical initiatives of Afe Babalola University,...
Boko Haram: MNJTF Gives Security Report On Lake Chad Region
The security situation within the Multinational Joint Task Force (MJNTF) Area of Responsibility in the Lake Chad region has improved...
MOST POPULAR
-
POLITICS12 hours ago
I Am Not Bitter Over My Brother’s Loss At Supreme Court, Says Adeleke
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Suicide Bomber Hits Hospital Kills 8, Injures 22
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
Group Endorsed Yahaya Bello for 2nd Term
-
SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY20 hours ago
Are You Addicted To Your Phone, Internet? Try This!
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
Oyegun To Oshiomhole: Support Only APC Governor In S’South
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Ruga: Abia Monarch Lauds State Government’s Restriction On Land Sales
-
BUSINESS20 hours ago
Tamaidukka Group To Invest $25M In Agro Allied Industrial Park
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Economy: Stop Peddling Fake News Against CBN Gov, Group Warns