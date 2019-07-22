Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Airstrikes Kill At Least 20 In Syrian City

Published

40 mins ago

on

Air strikes on a marketplace and residential areas in one of the main opposition-held cities in northwestern Syria have killed at least 20 people and wounded dozens according to rescuers.

The raids on Monday, believed to be carried out by either Syrian or Russian jets, targeted Maarat al-Numan, a densely populated city in the south of Idlib province.

“Bodies are lying on the streets. May God take revenge on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and (Syrian President Bashar al-Assad) for their crimes,” Abdul Rahman al-Yasser, a rescuer from Idlib’s civil defence team said.

Busy marketplaces and residential areas have been frequently targeted during a campaign waged by Syria and Russia since the end of April. Assaults on civilian areas have killed hundreds, rescuers say.

Residents said escalating strikes on urban centres have triggered a new wave of displacement towards the relative safety of the border area with Turkey.

The offensive has so far failed to make major inroads into rebel territory in Hama and Idlib provinces, where mainstream rebels backed by Turkey alongside jihadist fighters are putting up fierce resistance in their last remaining bastion.

Turkey, which reached an accord last September with Russia to contain the fighting and is seen by many civilians in opposition areas as a protector, said Moscow should pressure its Syrian ally to halt the bombing.

U.S.-based Human Rights Watch said last month the Russian-Syrian operation had used “internationally prohibited and other indiscriminate weapons in unlawful attacks on civilians”.

Russia and the Syrian army deny allegations of indiscriminate bombing of civilian areas and say they are fighting al-Qaeda-inspired Islamist militants.

The United Nations estimates at least 330,000 people have been uprooted since the offensive began.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS4 mins ago

Ex-ANAN President Advises CBN To Reduce Monetary Instruments

Dr Samuel Nzekwe, a former president of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria(ANAN) says the country’s economy will get...
NEWS5 mins ago

We’ll Not Allow Primaries Divide APC In Bayelsa – Lokpobiri

The immediate past Minister of State for Agriculture, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri says the issue of method of primaries for the...
NEWS25 mins ago

Unions Call For Transport Strikes Across Italy

Italian transport unions have called for strikes at railways, car rental companies, motorway operators, taxis, public transport and ships to...
LAW28 mins ago

“I Am Authorised By Fiat To Conclude Trial Of Orji Kalu”- Judge

Justice Mohammed Idris of a Federal High Court in Lagos, Monday, informed parties that he has been authorised by fiat...
NEWS30 mins ago

Data Shows World Experienced Hottest June On Record

Earth has just experienced the hottest June on record, according to data released by a U.S. agency. The average global...
NEWS35 mins ago

French Submarine Missing Since 1968 Found

A French submarine that has been missing for more than 50 years has been located by a search team. French...
NEWS41 mins ago

Airstrikes Kill At Least 20 In Syrian City

Air strikes on a marketplace and residential areas in one of the main opposition-held cities in northwestern Syria have killed...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: