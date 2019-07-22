NEWS
Airstrikes Kill At Least 20 In Syrian City
Air strikes on a marketplace and residential areas in one of the main opposition-held cities in northwestern Syria have killed at least 20 people and wounded dozens according to rescuers.
The raids on Monday, believed to be carried out by either Syrian or Russian jets, targeted Maarat al-Numan, a densely populated city in the south of Idlib province.
“Bodies are lying on the streets. May God take revenge on (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and (Syrian President Bashar al-Assad) for their crimes,” Abdul Rahman al-Yasser, a rescuer from Idlib’s civil defence team said.
Busy marketplaces and residential areas have been frequently targeted during a campaign waged by Syria and Russia since the end of April. Assaults on civilian areas have killed hundreds, rescuers say.
Residents said escalating strikes on urban centres have triggered a new wave of displacement towards the relative safety of the border area with Turkey.
The offensive has so far failed to make major inroads into rebel territory in Hama and Idlib provinces, where mainstream rebels backed by Turkey alongside jihadist fighters are putting up fierce resistance in their last remaining bastion.
Turkey, which reached an accord last September with Russia to contain the fighting and is seen by many civilians in opposition areas as a protector, said Moscow should pressure its Syrian ally to halt the bombing.
U.S.-based Human Rights Watch said last month the Russian-Syrian operation had used “internationally prohibited and other indiscriminate weapons in unlawful attacks on civilians”.
Russia and the Syrian army deny allegations of indiscriminate bombing of civilian areas and say they are fighting al-Qaeda-inspired Islamist militants.
The United Nations estimates at least 330,000 people have been uprooted since the offensive began.
