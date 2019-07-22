Connect with us
Advertise With Us

POLITICS

APC Contestants Forum To NWC: Fill Vacant NWC Positions Now

Published

1 hour ago

on

The forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2018 National convention contestants have called on the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) to immediately put machinery in motion for the replacement of vacant positions immediately.

In an open letter signed by Secretary of the forum, Frank Ossai, Oshiomhole was urged to follow precedence and party guidelines that saw Lanre Issa-Onilu replace Bolaji Abdullahi as National Publicity Secretary, to fill the vacant National Secretary and National Vice Chairman North-West positions.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Forum of State Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had endorsed Arc. Waziri Bulama as a replacement for the National Secretary of the party, a position which became vacant following the election of the out-gone scribe, Mai Mala Buni as Yobe State Governor.

“A great instance is that of the former National Secretary of the Party, His Excellency Mai Mala Buni, who left his former position as National Secretary of the Party to contest for the governorship seat of Yobe State and thus, his seat at the National Secretariat became vacant. The party’s decision to retain his deputy as acting National Secretary is commendable and widely acceptable. However, the position should be given to persons that contested for the office of the National Secretary at the 2018 APC National Convention.

“We have, in this vein, also observed that some National Executive members’ offices are likely to become vacant given the disciplinary disposition of the party towards unruly and disloyal members as may be seen in the case of the National Vice Chairman (North West) and the Deputy National Chairman (North) of the party who are visibly in open confrontation with different organs of the party. Specifically, the case of Barr. Inuwa Abdulkadir, the sacked National Vice Chairman (North West) who was expelled by the Party for anti-party activities and his continuous unrepentant disposition to caution, it is our expectation and appeal that such a vacant position be meritoriously allocated to whoever is next in line or in pole position to take over.

“While we are in solidarity with the tenets of our great Party as enshrined in its constitution and other relevant laws, we passionately suggest that members of the Party who should fill such vacant positions those who fulfill laid down procedures to occupy such offices in the party; to wit, such persons must have indicated interest in serving the party, obtained the nomination form, undergone the screening processes of the convention, paid the specified fees and canvassed for votes, and particularly must have been adjudged to be qualified and fit to occupy elective positions during the 2018 elective Convention.

“In view of the above, Sir, it is important to point out here that it would be unjust and unconscionable for members of the Party, particularly zones, state or wards as the case may be, who have exhausted their opportunity to hold an office, to now have their hope dashed by an attempt to import a member of the party who did not at any point contest for any office at the national level to fill as sensitive an office as that of the National Secretary, as well as the National Vice Chairman (North West) of the party.” The statement said.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

Peoples Democratic Party PDP logo Peoples Democratic Party PDP logo
NEWS7 mins ago

Zamfara: PDP Hails Supreme Court’s Refusal To Reverse Self

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has hailed the Supreme Court’s refusal to succumb to the pressure by the All Progressives...
NEWS10 mins ago

Olakunri’s Death: Nigeria Is No Longer Safe  – Clergy

Simeon Oluwole Borokin, Anglican Bishop of Akure Diocese has said Nigeria was no longer safe at the moment due to...
NEWS21 mins ago

NEMA Accuses Shiites Of Burning Down 2 Quick Response Ambulances

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Monday accused members of the Shiite group, Islamic Movement in Nigeria, of burning down...
NEWS24 mins ago

Unrealistic Demands Delay Implementation Of New Minimum Wage- HoS

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita has revealed that unrealistic demands from Senior...
NEWS33 mins ago

Governor Obaseki Congratulates Sterling Bank Chairman, Asue Ighodalo On 60th Birthday

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated Sterling Bank Chairman, Mr. Asue Ighodalo, on his 60th birthday, describing...
NEWS54 mins ago

PMB Summons IGP Over Shittes Protest

President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu over the violent protest by the Islamic...
NEWS1 hour ago

LAWMA Intensifies Clearing Of Refuse Canal

Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has commenced an intensive clearing exercise to unclog the Adeniji Adele Road canal, urging residents...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: