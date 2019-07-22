APC Insists On Fresh Inauguration Of Bauchi, Edo Assemblies

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has insisted on the fresh inauguration of Bauchi and Edo State Houses of Assembly.

The ruling party declared yesterday that its interest in the two assemblies is that the rule of law must be followed to the letter.

In an interaction wirth journalists at the APC national Secretariat, yesterday in Abuja, the party’s national publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, maintained that it was not going to deviate from the core issues.

He said: “The issues here have nothing to do with the national chairman of the APC. Do you mean he went to Bauchi as well because what is happening in Edo is also happening in Bauchi? Can we just address the issues without allowing the people who are looking for a way to take us away from the issue?

“You can blame anybody but the issue is that there was supposed to be a proper proclamation of the Houses of Assembly in Edo and Bauchi, what happened in both cases fell short of expectation and so, do the right thing and thereafter you can deal with whoever you think is your problem.

“Our only concern is that rule of law must guide us in whatever we do. We must end the rule of impunity in this country.

“As to what should happen, the National Assembly is clearly empowered in a situation where it is clear that a particular house of assembly is not able to conduct its business, the law is clear on what should be done. The issues of godfather, godson and the rest, is irrelevant in this case,” he said.

Stop Attacking Obaseki, Oyegun Tells Oshiomhole

Meanwhile, the immediate past APC national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has tasked his successor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to support Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, the only APC governor in the South-South zone, rather than joining those who are bent on destabilising the state.

Apparently reacting to the recent outburst by the governor and the indictment of Oshiomhole by the House of Representatives ad-hoc Committee, Odigie-Oyegun said that he was yet to come to terms on why Oshiomhole has easily forgotten that he never interfered in Edo State affairs as the national chairman of the APC while he held fort as the then governor.

In a statement issued yesterday by his public affairs adviser, Chief Ray Morphy, Odigie-Oyegun expressed shock why Oshiomhole who claimed to have buried godfatherism in Edo politics could play god and become an agent of disruption in the smooth running of the state government.

He specifically urged the Progressive Governors’ Forum not to stand aloof and watch their fellow governor being hampered by a party chairman whose actions may lead to political misfortune of APC.

Odigie-Oyegun said: “The recent outburst by Governor Obaseki and the report by the House of Representatives ad-hoc Committee, indicting the current national chairman of the APC, have confirmed my earlier claim that Oshiomhole is not only the architect but also responsible for fuelling the crisis in Edo State.

“In the face of these confirmations, I want to urge Oshiomhole to stop disgracing the ruling party and the good people of Edo State. I wonder how he could easily forget that I never interfered or bothered about how he ran the government as the then governor of Edo State all the while I occupied the position of the party’s national chairman.

“I am yet to come to terms why it has become difficult for Oshiomhole to realise that Governor Obaseki is the only APC governor in the entire South-South and should be allowed to concentrate in giving the people of Edo the dividends of democracy.

“It is shocking that a man who boastfully claimed to have buried godfatherism in the Edo State politics could become enmeshed in playing god to his successor. Oshiomhole is not only guilty of godfatherism but also guilty of anti-party activities considering the ignoble role he has been playing and his shameful involvement in the whole Edo crisis.

“Rather than dissipating energy in fomenting more crises, Oshiomhole should rather concentrate in ensuring that the federal government policies conform with the party’s manifesto and campaign promises to the good people of this country.

“I appeal to him once more to stop disgracing the governing party and Edo state. He should give the governor a breathing space to concentrate in doing the job of serving the people of Edo State.

“I want to also appeal to the Progressives Governors not to stand aside and watch their fellow governor hampered by a party chairman whose actions may lead to the political misfortune of the party in the state,” Odigie-Oyegun warned.