Breaking: Supreme Court Refuses To Upturn Judgment On Zamfara Elections

Published

4 mins ago

on

The Supreme Court has rejected a request for it to review its judgment which voided the participation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidates in the last elections in Zamfara State.

A five-man panel of the court, led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, in a ruling on Monday morning, struck out an application marked: SC/377/2019 filed by the APC, seeking a review of the judgement.

Counsel to APC, Robert Clarke (SAN), had filed an application to urging the apex court to take a second look at its judgment of 24th May, which nullified nomination of APC candidates in the state.

More Details Later…

 

