NEWS
Chandrayaan-2: India Launches Second Moon Mission
India has successfully launched its second lunar mission a week after it halted the scheduled blast-off due to a technical snag.
Chandrayaan-2 was launched at 14:43 local time (09:13 GMT) on Monday from the Sriharikota space station.
India’s space chief said his agency had “bounced back with flying colours” after the aborted first attempt.
India hopes the $150m (£120m) mission will be the first to land on the Moon’s south pole.
The lift-off was broadcast live on TV and the space agency’s official social media accounts.
There was applause in the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) control room minutes after the launch, as the rocket took off towards the outer atmosphere.
It is the most complex mission ever attempted by the agency.
“It is the beginning of a historical journey of India towards the moon,” said Isro chief K Sivan in a speech after the launch.
The countdown on 15 July was stopped 56 minutes before launch after a “technical snag was observed in [the] launch vehicle system”, according to Isro. Indian media have reported that a leak from a helium gas bottle in the cryogenic engine of the rocket was to blame.
The fuel from the rocket was drained and the scientists resolved the glitch.
“It was a simple to fix [but it was] a serious problem that could have resulted in total failure,” said a source at Isro.
India’s first lunar mission in 2008 – Chandrayaan-1 – did not land on the lunar surface, but it carried out the first and most detailed search for water on the Moon using radars.
Chandrayaan-2 (Moon vehicle 2) will try to land near the little-explored south pole of the Moon.
The mission will focus on the lunar surface, searching for water and minerals and measuring moonquakes, among other things.
India is using its most powerful rocket, the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III (GSLV Mk-III), in this mission. It weighs 640 tonnes (almost 1.5 times the weight of a fully-loaded 747 jumbo jet) and at 44 metres (144ft) is as high as a 14-storey building.
BBC
MOST READ
China, Abu Dhabi Firms Sign Pact On Exploration, Oil Refining, LNG Trade
China National Offshore Oil Co (CNOOC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) on...
Eko Atlantic: Arkland Properties Partners Amlad Group To Provide Luxury Housing To Nigerians
Nigerians in need of quality housing that combines magnificent engineering with great consideration for the environment can receive this at...
UN Nuclear Watchdog Chief Amano Dies Aged 72 – IAEA
UN Nuclear Watchdog Chief, Yukiya Amano, is dead, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Monday in Vienna. This...
NASC Unveils Seedcodex Solution, Set To Deploy Enhanced Certification Tags
In its bid to implement the new seed act and ensure that farmers have access to quality seed beyond, the...
Hong Kong Police Criticised Over Failure To Stop Attacks On Protesters
Hong Kong police faced criticism on Monday for an apparent failure to protect anti-government protesters and passersby from attack by...
NUJ Urges Past Leaders To Refrain From Divisive Speeches
Mr Alhassan Yahaya, Zone E Vice-President of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has advised past leaders in the country to...
Zimbabwe Increases Fuel Prices Second Time In A Week
Zimbabwe hiked fuel prices on Monday for the second time in a week but most pumps remained dry, with no...
MOST POPULAR
-
POLITICS14 hours ago
I Am Not Bitter Over My Brother’s Loss At Supreme Court, Says Adeleke
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Suicide Bomber Hits Hospital Kills 8, Injures 22
-
POLITICS21 hours ago
Group Endorsed Yahaya Bello for 2nd Term
-
SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY22 hours ago
Are You Addicted To Your Phone, Internet? Try This!
-
POLITICS21 hours ago
Oyegun To Oshiomhole: Support Only APC Governor In S’South
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Ruga: Abia Monarch Lauds State Government’s Restriction On Land Sales
-
BUSINESS22 hours ago
Tamaidukka Group To Invest $25M In Agro Allied Industrial Park
-
COLUMNS7 hours ago
Way Out Of The Bauchi Assembly Logjam