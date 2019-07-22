Connect with us
NEWS

Channels TV Reporter Shot As Shiite Protesters Clash With Police In Abuja

Published

2 hours ago

on

A Channels Television Reporter has been hit by a stray bullet as members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known Shiites clashed with officers of the Nigerian Police on Monday in Abuja.

The protest by IMN (Shiites) turned violent in Abuja including the environs of the Federal Secretariat.

Policemen who cordoned off the road leading to the National Assembly and the three arms zone disrupted the protest march by the Shiites firing tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The police have taken control of the area.

 

