Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

China, Abu Dhabi Firms Sign Pact On Exploration, Oil Refining, LNG Trade

Published

11 mins ago

on

China National Offshore Oil Co (CNOOC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) on upstream exploration and development, state-backed China News Agency reported on Monday.

The pact also covers oil refining and liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade.

The MOU was signed on the sideline of a state visit by Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed Zayed.

Under the agreement, companies will share the latest know-how in developing ultra-acidic natural gas fields, the report said, citing a statement from CNOOC Group.

The two companies will consider enlisting CNOOC’s engineering arms, Offshore Oil Engineering Co Ltd. (600583.SS) and China Oilfield Services Ltd. (601808.SS) as contractors for design, purchase and construction as well as oilfield service providers for ADNOC.

The companies will also explore cooperating in LNG marketing and purchases.

In the downstream oil refining and petrochemicals sector, ADNOC will look into opportunities for investing in CNOOC’s existing refineries, the report said.

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

No to Xenophobia No to Xenophobia
NEWS1 min ago

Xenophobia: Union Confirms Killing Of Nigerian Teenager In South Africa

As Nigerians mourn Mrs Obianuju Ndubuisi-Chukwu, a Nigerian Insurance chief, who was murdered in South Africa, the country again is...
NEWS11 mins ago

China, Abu Dhabi Firms Sign Pact On Exploration, Oil Refining, LNG Trade

China National Offshore Oil Co (CNOOC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) on...
NEWS16 mins ago

Eko Atlantic: Arkland Properties Partners Amlad Group To Provide Luxury Housing To Nigerians 

Nigerians in need of quality housing that combines magnificent engineering with great consideration for the environment can receive this at...
NEWS19 mins ago

UN Nuclear Watchdog Chief Amano Dies Aged 72 – IAEA

UN Nuclear Watchdog Chief, Yukiya Amano, is dead, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Monday in Vienna. This...
NEWS21 mins ago

NASC Unveils Seedcodex Solution, Set To Deploy Enhanced Certification Tags

In its bid to implement the new seed act and ensure that farmers have access to quality seed beyond, the...
NEWS28 mins ago

Hong Kong Police Criticised Over Failure To Stop Attacks On Protesters

Hong Kong police faced criticism on Monday for an apparent failure to protect anti-government protesters and passersby from attack by...
NEWS35 mins ago

NUJ Urges Past Leaders To Refrain From Divisive Speeches

Mr Alhassan Yahaya, Zone E Vice-President of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has advised past leaders in the country to...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: