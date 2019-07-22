NEWS
Don’t ‘Malign Ooni Over Chieftaincy Tussle, Kingmakers Tell Residents
Ipetumodu Kingmakers in Ife North local government area of Osun state have warned its residents against maligning the personality of the Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi over Ipetumodu chieftaincy tussle.
It would be recalled that the late Apetu of Ipetumodu, Oba James Adedokun Adegoke( Akunradoye 11), passed on in November 26th, 2017, after years of peaceful reign.
Addressing newsmen in Osogbo yesterday, the head of Ipetumodu kingmakers, Chief Sunday Afolabi Adedeji, Asalu of Ipetmodu who spoke against the backdrop of alleged imposition of Prince Joseph Olugbenga Oloyede as Apetumodu of Ipetumodu-elect noted that Prince Oloyede emerged through due process.
According to him, the process that produced Prince Joseph Oloyede that is presently awaiting government approval is flawless adding that out of four Kingmakers, three voted in support of Oloyede while one voted for one of the remaining 13 contestants.
He maintained that the tradition and age long process of selecting new king in the town was strictly adhered to adding that Joseph Gbenga Oloyode is from a royal patriarch and therefore eligible to ascend the ancestral stool of Apetu of Ipetumodu.
Also speaking, the President of Ipetumodu Progressive Union, Dr. Sunday Olagunju Oyebowale said the people of Ipetumodu are eagerly awaiting the approval of Prince Joseph Olugbenga Oloyede by government adding that Ipetumodu is greatly in need of a monarch that will superintend over the affairs of the ancient town.
He debunked the insinuation that there is palpable tension in the community over the chieftaincy tussle adding that the community is patiently awaiting the announcement of Prince Oloyede for other rites to take place.
