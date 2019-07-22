NEWS
FRSC Distributes Relief Materials To Kajuru IDPs, Sensitises Them To Safety
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Kaduna Sector Command, on Monday distributed relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Mararaban Kajuru IDP Camp, Kajuru Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.
The sector’s Public Enlightenment Officer, Senior Route Commander Grace Peter, said that the gesture was to ease the pains of the people, displaced by incessant attacks by gunmen in the area.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the attacks, which displaced no fewer than 10,000 people, took place between February and May, 2019.
Peter said that the relief materials included food items, drinks, clothing, toiletries and detergents, adding that the gesture was taking place in all IDP camps across the country.
Peter, who sympathised with the victims, urged them to have a forgiven heart and look at the bright side of life.
She called on the IDPs and the people of the area to intensify prayers to God to intervene and restore lasting peace in the area.
The officer also sensitised the IDPs to safety tips on crossing the road to avoid being hit by vehicles.
Also speaking, the Public Education and Enlightenment Officer, Special Marshall Asiabozo Patrick, sympathised with the IDPs and prayed God to restore what they had lost.
Responding, the Chairman of the Adara Development Association, Kajuru LGA, Mr Umar Tanko, thanked FRSC for the support.
Tanko, who was represented by the association’s Financial Secretary, Mr Samuel Yarba, equally commended the corps for the safety tips.
He disclosed that an aged IDP was killed recently while trying to cross the road.
“She was hit by a motorcycle and she died the following day.
“It is very unfortunate that the deceased survived the attacks only to be killed by a motorcycle.
“The safety tips will greatly help the IDPs to be cautious while on the road or when crossing the road,” he said.
On his part, the camp Chairman, Mr Alipiri Ado, said that most of the IDPs have returned to their homes, leaving those whose houses were destroyed and had no alternative accommodation.
“Others are still afraid of possible attacks and decided to stay in the camp until they are absolutely sure of their safety.
“As you can see, most of the IDPs that are still in the camp are aged women and children, while the men have returned to find something doing,” Ado said.
