NEWS
Global Nuclear Watchdog Chief Dies At 72
The head of the global nuclear watchdog, Yukiya Amano, has died at the age of 72, the agency announced.
He has led the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) since 2009, and was due to step down in March because of an unspecified illness.
During his tenure he had overseen a period of tense negotiations regarding Iran’s nuclear programme.
It is not yet clear who will succeed him, though discussions over who will replace him began last week.
The Japanese national had taken over from Mohamed ElBaradei a decade ago and his third term was due to run until November 2021.
However, Amano appeared increasingly frail after undergoing an unspecified medical procedure in September.
“The Secretariat of the International Atomic Energy Agency regrets to inform with deepest sadness of the passing away of Director General Yukiya Amano,” the IAEA statement said.
The agency said the flag over its head office in Vienna had been lowered to half-mast.
BBC
MOST READ
Breaking: Supreme Court Refuses To Upturn Judgment On Zamfara Elections
The Supreme Court has rejected a request for it to review its judgment which voided the participation of the All...
Police Arraign Architect For Allegedly Impersonating ICPC Official
The police on Monday arraigned a 40-year-old architect, Idris Unkange, in a Wuse Zone II Magistrates’ Court , for allegedly...
EEDC Denies Collecting N2M From Estate Residents In Aba
Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) is working to replace a faulty transformer in Federal Housing Estate, Ogbor-Hill, Aba, Abia and...
TCN Suspends Kano DisCo From Electricity Market
The management of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), says it has issued suspension and disconnection orders to Kano Electricity Distribution...
Global Nuclear Watchdog Chief Dies At 72
The head of the global nuclear watchdog, Yukiya Amano, has died at the age of 72, the agency announced. He...
AfDB Lauds ABUAD’s Agric, Medical Initiatives
The African Development Bank(AfDB) has commended the commercial agriculture programme and the high tech medical initiatives of Afe Babalola University,...
Boko Haram: MNJTF Gives Security Report On Lake Chad Region
The security situation within the Multinational Joint Task Force (MJNTF) Area of Responsibility in the Lake Chad region has improved...
MOST POPULAR
-
POLITICS12 hours ago
I Am Not Bitter Over My Brother’s Loss At Supreme Court, Says Adeleke
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Suicide Bomber Hits Hospital Kills 8, Injures 22
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
Group Endorsed Yahaya Bello for 2nd Term
-
SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY21 hours ago
Are You Addicted To Your Phone, Internet? Try This!
-
POLITICS19 hours ago
Oyegun To Oshiomhole: Support Only APC Governor In S’South
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Ruga: Abia Monarch Lauds State Government’s Restriction On Land Sales
-
BUSINESS20 hours ago
Tamaidukka Group To Invest $25M In Agro Allied Industrial Park
-
NEWS21 hours ago
Economy: Stop Peddling Fake News Against CBN Gov, Group Warns