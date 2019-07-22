NEWS
Gov. Mohammed Constructs N4.6BN Township Roads In Bauchi
Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has commenced the construction of four township roads in Bauchi metropolis worth N4.6 billion.
Mohammed disclosed this at the flag-off of the project on Monday in Bauchi, with a promised to execute more roads in different parts of the state before the expiration of his tenure.
He said that the road projects were to further assure the people of the state that his administration would provide more people-oriented projects in the state.
Mohammed listed the road projects as Gombe-Ibrahim Bako-Maiduguri 4.4km road bypass; Sabon Kaura-Jos road bypass; rehabilitation of Sultan Abubakar-Muda Lawal road and Yakubun Bauchi road.
According to him, the contracts are awarded to most genuine and reliable construction companies; Messrs Triacta and Habib Construction Nigeria Ltd.
He noted that the road projects would go a long way in decongesting traffic along the major roads linking Gombe and Maiduguri-Jos roads and boost the socio-economic activities in the state capital.
Besides, the governor said that the roads would enhance the transportation of agricultural products and general goods across the state.
Mohammed assured that the state government would fully compensate owners of the land and economic trees affected by the road projects.
“That is why we set up a committee under leadership of the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Sulaiman, and some district heads, to look into the formalities of the compensation in earnest,’’ he said.
Earlier, Mr Stephen Abubakar, the Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Works and Transport, said the project would reduce traffic in the state capital.
He said Bauchi as a gateway of the North-East, the trucks plying the major roads would have free flow of traffic congestion as soon as the roads were completed.
He emphasised that the roads would be safer as well provide easy business transaction across the state.
MOST READ
Zamfara: PDP Hails Supreme Court’s Refusal To Reverse Self
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has hailed the Supreme Court’s refusal to succumb to the pressure by the All Progressives...
Olakunri’s Death: Nigeria Is No Longer Safe – Clergy
Simeon Oluwole Borokin, Anglican Bishop of Akure Diocese has said Nigeria was no longer safe at the moment due to...
NEMA Accuses Shiites Of Burning Down 2 Quick Response Ambulances
National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Monday accused members of the Shiite group, Islamic Movement in Nigeria, of burning down...
Unrealistic Demands Delay Implementation Of New Minimum Wage- HoS
The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita has revealed that unrealistic demands from Senior...
Governor Obaseki Congratulates Sterling Bank Chairman, Asue Ighodalo On 60th Birthday
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated Sterling Bank Chairman, Mr. Asue Ighodalo, on his 60th birthday, describing...
PMB Summons IGP Over Shittes Protest
President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu over the violent protest by the Islamic...
LAWMA Intensifies Clearing Of Refuse Canal
Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has commenced an intensive clearing exercise to unclog the Adeniji Adele Road canal, urging residents...
MOST POPULAR
-
POLITICS20 hours ago
I Am Not Bitter Over My Brother’s Loss At Supreme Court, Says Adeleke
-
COLUMNS13 hours ago
Way Out Of The Bauchi Assembly Logjam
-
OPINION13 hours ago
The Turf War In Edo State
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Presidency, PDP At Loggerheads Over $1bn ECA Security Fund
-
COVER STORIES15 hours ago
APC Insists On Fresh Inauguration Of Bauchi, Edo Assemblies
-
OPINION14 hours ago
As We Await PMB’s Ministerial List
-
BUSINESS20 hours ago
Microfinance Banks Kick Against New Minimum Capital
-
OPINION13 hours ago
Oshiomhole, Edo Politics And The Burden Of History