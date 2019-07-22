Connect with us
Gov. Mohammed Constructs N4.6BN Township Roads In Bauchi

2 hours ago

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has commenced the construction of four township roads in Bauchi metropolis worth N4.6 billion.

Mohammed disclosed this at the flag-off of the project on Monday in Bauchi, with a promised to execute more roads in different parts of the state before the expiration of his tenure.

He said that the road projects were to further assure the people of the state that his administration would provide more people-oriented projects in the state.

Mohammed listed the road projects as Gombe-Ibrahim Bako-Maiduguri 4.4km road bypass; Sabon Kaura-Jos road bypass; rehabilitation of Sultan Abubakar-Muda Lawal road and Yakubun Bauchi road.

According to him, the contracts are awarded to most genuine and reliable construction companies; Messrs Triacta and Habib Construction Nigeria Ltd.

He noted that the road projects would go a long way in decongesting traffic along the major roads linking Gombe and Maiduguri-Jos roads and boost the socio-economic activities in the state capital.

Besides, the governor said that the roads would enhance the transportation of agricultural products and general goods across the state.

Mohammed assured that the state government would fully compensate owners of the land and economic trees affected by the road projects.

“That is why we set up a committee under leadership of the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Sulaiman, and some district heads, to look into the formalities of the compensation in earnest,’’ he said.

Earlier, Mr Stephen Abubakar, the Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Works and Transport, said the project would reduce traffic in the state capital.

He said Bauchi as a gateway of the North-East, the trucks plying the major roads would have free flow of traffic congestion as soon as the roads were completed.

He emphasised that the roads would be safer as well provide easy business transaction across the state.

