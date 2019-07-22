NEWS
Julius Berger Begins Rehabilitation Work On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) says Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, the construction company handling rehabilitation work on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, has given notification of its plan to commence work on the road on Aug 3.
The Ogun Sector Commandant of FRSC, Mr Clement Oladele, said this in an interview with the reporter in Ota, Ogun, on Monday
Oladele said the rehabilitation work would cover Berger end of the road to Ogun River Bridge at the popular Kara Cattle Market totalling 1.4 kilometres.
”The rehabilitation work will initially affect 600 metres of the corridor and cause the temporary closure of the inward Lagos traffic to enable the construction company carry out the rehabilitation work on the road.
“The temporary diversion of traffic will transfer the Lagos inbound traffic to the same carriageway conveying traffic outward Lagos, thereby accommodating both the traffic inward and outward Lagos on the same section of the expressway,” he said.
Oladele admonished motorists to note the development and plan their trips by allowing more travelling time in view of the rehabilitation work that would narrow the carriage way and may impair motorisation.
The sector commandant further advised the general public, especially motorists, to use alternative corridors like the Epe/Ajah – Ijebu – Ode, Lagos – Ota – Itori – Abeokuta and Ikorodu – Sagamu roads.
He implored motorists to endure the inconveniences during the rehabilitation period.
“Motorists are also enjoined to cooperate with the FRSC patrol teams and sister traffic bodies as well as the emergency agencies that will be strategically deployed to control the diverted traffic around the sections.
“Motorists are further reminded to drive within the maximum speed limit of 50km per hour prescribed by the National Road Traffic Regulations, 2012, as the maximum speed in construction zones.
” They are also enjoined to observe lane discipline and avoid driving against traffic as violators risk impoundment of their vehicles and N50,000 traffic fine,” he said.
He also said that motorists observing traffic emergencies could call the FRSC toll free number 122.(NAN)
