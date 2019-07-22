NEWS
Kaduna Gets New NSCDC Commandant
Mr. Babangida Dutsinma, has been appointed the new Commandant of the Kaduna command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).
The Command Public Relations Officers, ASC Orndiir Terzungwe, made the disclosure in a press statement issued on Monday in Kaduna.
According to him, Dustinma takes over from Modu Bunu who was promoted to the rank of Assistant Commandant General and redeployed to corps National Headquarters, Abuja.
Terzungwe said before his new posting, Dutsinma served as state commandant in Sokoto command.
He added that Dustinma, a graduate of Bayero University Kano, has served in no fewer than 11 states of the federation in various capacities including Area Commander, Head of Administration, and Registrar College for Peace, Disaster Management and Conflict Resolution, Katsina.
The PRO said that the new Commandant has urged officers and men of the Command to be resilient in intelligence gathering and committed to their duties.
He added that the Commandant, at a maiden address of the personnel during tattoo, urged them to be resilient and committed to duty.
“This measure has become necessary as a professional way of responding to some security challenges faced in the state
“Intelligence is the bedrock of security and all personnel must be involved, ” the PRO quoted Dutsinma as saying.
Terzungwe said NSCDC helmsman in the sate further tasked personnel on punctuality, honesty and transparency, warning that his tenure would not condone indiscipline and acts capable of tarnishing the image of the corps.
The PRO said Dutsinma also sued for team work among all personnel and promised to reward hard work, stressing that disharmony and rancour would not be condoned by his administration.
NAN reports that Dutsinma has since assumed duties.
