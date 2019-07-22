Connect with us
Advertise With Us

AFRICA

Kenya Finance Minister Arrested For Corruption

Published

1 hour ago

on

Kenya’s finance minister has surrendered himself to the police after the chief prosecutor ordered his arrest over allegations of corruption.

Henry Rotich is accused of flouting procurement procedures in awarding a contract worth over $450m (£405m) for the construction of two dams to the Italian company CMC de Ravenna.

In March Mr Rotich denied any wrongdoing in a large newspaper advert.

The company has also denied the accusations.

Director of public prosecutions Noordin Haji is also investigating how the tender was awarded for $170m more than was in the original contract.

“It was established that the conception, procurement and payment process for the dam projects were riddled with massive illegalities,” he said.

He has ordered the arrest of more than 20 other people accused of being involved in the contract, including other top officials and the directors of CMC de Ravenna.

Earlier this year, local media reported that files from the investigation revealed purchases that didn’t appear to make sense for a dam construction project, including at least $38,000 that had allegedly been spent on bedding.

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

LAW2 mins ago

Supreme Court Rejects APC’s Application To Reclaim Zamfara

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an application seeking a review of its last judgment in which it voided the...
NEWS3 mins ago

Nasarawa Assembly Uncovers Anomalies In LG System

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly Ad hoc committee investigating non-payment of June salary to local government workers and other...
NEWS11 mins ago

Sri Lankan President Extends State Of Emergency

Sri Lankan President, Maithripala Sirisena, extended the state of emergency on Monday, by another month considering the security situation in...
NEWS19 mins ago

Tributes Paid For Nuclear Body Chief Yukiya Amano

Countries on opposite sides of current global tensions have been paying tribute to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s director general,...
NEWS23 mins ago

JUST-IN: Many Injured As Police Clash With Shiites In Abuja

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiites have clashed with the officers of the Nigerian...
NEWS25 mins ago

…As Transport Unions Call For Strikes

Italian transport unions have called for strikes at railways, car rental companies, motorway operators, taxis, public transport and ships to...
NEWS34 mins ago

Ohuabunwa Inaugurates 2 Health Centres

Former Senate Committee Chairman on Primary Health-Care, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa has inaugurated two primary health-care centres in two different communities...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: